Public education has always been a perennial headache for Guam. Most solutions focus on very near-term solutions that last generally until the next crisis. I believe what Guam really needs to do is think about things using new approaches. In this article, I will discuss a few examples.
Why do we have mold in our schools? In 1962, Typhoon Karen destroyed about 90% of the homes on Guam. After that, Guam started building nearly everything in block concrete supported by air conditioning. When the air conditioning goes down due to a variety of reasons, condensation and mold often follow. In my view, maybe we should consider the materials and architecture we use to build buildings.
In my youth, I went to school in a place that was just as hot and humid as Guam, and we didn’t have air conditioning. We just used fans with good ventilation. No one has conversations about building options for Guam schools. What our elected leaders are really good at is believing that if we throw enough money at a problem, it will magically get fixed.
What is the purpose of the 11th and 12th grades? Mary Okada and the Guam Community College have pioneered an interesting model called, “the middle college.” This program lets high school students earn college credits or even an associate degree in high school. The term of art for this type of program is “dual enrollment.” In my view, both the University of Guam and GCC should set up charter schools for 11th and 12th graders. In the near future, the U.S. Department of Education may allow students to use federal funding for these types of programs, so there may even be a way to cost-shift this, so the Guam Department of Education can save money in these areas.
Along the same lines, I think every public high school should have a licensed practical nurse program for 12th graders. This is a one-year program, and LPNs can relieve a lot of pressure on our nursing support systems. GCC has an LPN program and this model could likely be used. In my view, LPN nurses should have their own license board, and not just be lumped together with registered nursing.
For public safety and education, we could have similar efforts to produce law enforcement and school teachers using methods that focus more on didactic approaches and less on classroom approaches. We can create bridges to the future for our young people. Making a better connection between school learning and careers should be a community goal. While people talk about “workforce development,” I am more along the lines of “put down the PlayStation controller, get out in the community and start making money.”
I think every young person should start working at a job – any type of job – at sixteen. The people skills and overall life skills a young person learns at a job will last a lifetime. Our young people like to work. We need to provide them with quality opportunities.