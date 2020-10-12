One of my more interesting possessions is a box of old coins, many of which are from the early 20th century.
Occasionally I’ll get these out to put time in perspective for my children. It’s cool to hold a coin from 1920 in your hand.
What if one day my youngest begs to take my 1920 silver dollar to school for show and tell?
What would happen if I loan him the silver dollar and when I pick him up after school, he does not have it, because he had given it to another student?
“But he didn’t have any money,” my generous boy might say, “I felt sad for him.”
“But son,” I’d say, “that was my money. It’s not yours to give.”
Not yours to give.
This is a concept that has long been forgotten by politicians. Public money is not to be used for private charity.
I learned this lesson from Rep. David Crockett. (My generation knew him as “Davey Crockett, The King of the Wild Frontier.”)
Crockett represented a district in Tennessee in the 1820s and '30s. One day, a bill to appropriate money for the benefit of a widow of a distinguished naval officer was on the floor. Several supported it. But before the vote, Crockett arose.
“I have as much respect for the memory of the deceased, and as much sympathy for the suffering of the living … as any man in this house,” Crockett reportedly said, "but we must not permit our respect for the dead or our sympathy for … the living to lead us into an act of injustice to the balance of the living.
“I will not go into an argument to prove that Congress has no power to appropriate this money as an act of charity. Every member upon this floor knows it. … We cannot, without the grossest corruption, appropriate this money as the payment of a debt. We have not the semblance of authority to appropriate it as a charity.”
The bill was defeated.
And the principle was forgotten.
No public official in any branch of government has the right to give public money to individuals, no matter how sorry she is for the loss of a life during a health emergency. (See Executive Order 2020-35.)
It is, as Crockett said, “an act of injustice to the balance of the living.”
It’s wrong.
It’s not hers to give.