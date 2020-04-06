The day before the “shut Guam” order came last month, I received a text from my daughter: “FOUND LITTER OF PUPPIES. THEY’RE STARVING.”
Uh-oh.
Then she called.
And I said no. Repeatedly.
They came home anyway.
“I couldn’t leave them,” she said. “You would have done it.”
“That’s irrelevant. I already said ‘no.’”
I said I would take them to GAIN the next day.
GAIN was closed.
So now I have puppies. Five of them. At my front door.
Their mange is improving; their worms are gone.
They now have energy. Lots of bouncy puppy energy.
The old lady of the house — Chica — is typically a hyper dog, but even she finds these puppies too much to deal with. If she bolts out of the house and they meet her, she bolts back in.
When they accompany her on walks, there’s no time to saunter around the yard sniffing at every blade of grass. She does what she needs to do and heads back to the house. It’s as if she’s saying, “Get me away from these whippersnappers. I'm too old for puppies!”
I agree. I’m too old to be dealing with boonie puppies, too.
But I am glad they’re here. For now.
Having them here makes life seem more normal. They add just enough craziness for me to feel sane.
Sanity seems to be lacking in our world. Panic and fear are causing people to lose their good sense and give up their constitutional freedoms without a whisper.
Last week, I was out with my youngest who had to have a medical procedure. We were outside the building and he did not have a mask. He is very friendly, so he instantly gravitated toward a masked woman who was standing alone by the door.
And then he did it.
He violated the six-foot rule.
The woman, obviously troubled, went into the building. When we went into the building, she left quickly.
I’m not wanting to be ungracious, but that was not well-reasoned behavior. Was a well child, who is two feet shorter than most adults, really a huge threat to a masked adult?
Fear has gripped us.
I’m afraid too. I’m afraid that the fallout of this situation will be economic collapse, tyranny and persistent distrust of our fellow men.
But for now, I do have crazy puppies to keep me sane.
I’ll share.