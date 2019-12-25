As I frequently warn our media and local voters, beware of push polling on Guam.
Push polls are marketing techniques used by political groups or lobbying organizations to influence opinions or attitudes rather than measure them.
As an academic who conducts many opinion polls every year on a wide range of topics, I generally adhere to American Association of Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) standards when conducting or distributing survey information to the media.
Quite often, the surveys we conduct are never distributed to the public, they are just learning tools that allow students to study important marketing, government or social science research. I also serve on the Institutional Review Board for Guam human subjects research. Public Law 24-326 has been on the books since 1999. Violations of this law for certain types of research can result in a $1,000 fine and a two-year ban on conducting future research.
There are many varieties of push polling techniques. Sometimes mass calls are made to targeted potential voters simply to influence their opinions using true or untrue information. No effort is made to actually use the responses provided. On the other end of the spectrum, some polls try to convince the public they are scientific or valid, when in reality, the purpose appears to be advocacy centered, and not really anything else.
One of the biggest mistakes I see on Guam is trying to assign an opinion to a person who does not have an opinion. If a person doesn’t have an opinion, a question asking their opinion will not really measure anything. If I asked a hundred voters on Guam what they think of fishing, many would not have an opinion. But if I ask them a series of questions, I can end up with a radically different result.
Here are some examples:
• “Are you aware that at least 17 people, including fisherman, have drowned in the last two years on Guam?”
• “Are you aware that there is a federal law requiring boaters to wear life vests?”
• “Do you support this federal law?”
• “Do you believe Guam laws on water safety should be strengthened?”
• “Do you support a law requiring fishermen to wear life vests?”
Any reasonable person can read the series of questions listed above and see it is not hard to program a choice response among voters. Would this be considered a form of push polling? In my opinion, “research” conducted with the intent to advocate by its nature is not a real reflection of community sentiment.
By the way, I am all for promoting community debate and discussion. But I am a strong critic of junk polling, being mindful that one’s junk is another’s treasure. The public just has to remain vigilant in the era of fake news that fake polls have been around a lot longer. I hope our local media will start requiring groups providing them with polling data to show the numbers and not simply rely on secret data spun into exaggerated conclusions. The public is smarter than that.