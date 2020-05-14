In the last week, I was happy to see the government and the churches are working together. Due to the virus that causes COVID-19, many faithful are renewing their basic thoughts and ties to core religious values. I think the reasonable steps taken are the way to go.
In the next two to three weeks, our community will need to slowly open up. Our tourism industry will also have to recover. I think the pace for these openings will increase over time. We just need to be careful.
If you have an 11th or 12th grader, you may want to look into having your child start taking classes at the University of Guam or Guam Community College this summer. In the last few weeks, the Guam Department of Education has updated its dual enrollment credit system. This effectively counts college work for high school credit. Guam Community College has established a very good “Early Middle College” that maximizes dual enrollment opportunities. The University of Guam also has good opportunities for high school students. Since there may be more online opportunities this summer for learning, this might be a very good chance for our students.
One downside of this pandemic is the effect it has had on yearend social events and high school graduations. It has also impacted college-level graduations. In late April, my students held an Alpha Phi Sigma Criminal Justice Honors Society Induction Ceremony online. It worked out well. Soon we will hold a Blue Key Honor Society Induction Ceremony online. These are just temporary fixes and soon we will be up and running in person.
Last week, the Arnold Davis case decision went public. In my policy class section, a number of students wanted to talk about it online. The U.S. Supreme Court denied GovGuam's request to appeal an appeals court decision on Davis' case. Davis, a military veteran and non-CHamoru, had prevailed on arguing that the government of Guam's natives-only plebiscite on political status violates the U.S. Constitution which forbids race-based voting. I emailed Davis' attorney Christian Adams and he immediately agreed to join us online. He spoke to my students for about 50 minutes and he had a lot of good points to share. While this point wasn’t discussed at length very much beforehand, if the case was accepted by the Supreme Court and if Guam prevailed, it may have impacted a number of other areas such as primary elections.
In my opinion, Guam should go back and take incremental steps to progress. A Guam Constitution has already been approved by the U.S. Congress. We should dust it off, put it on the ballot with a 10-year implementation plan, and approve it. Between 2020 and 2030, we can adjust the parts of the document we don’t like through the amendment process. Congress has already approved it and this would likely let the federal government know we are serious about progress.
We should also put up the Guam Commonwealth Act on the ballot and reapprove the document. But we should allow the document to be negotiated with the federal government. Once the points of contention are worked out, we can approve the final document. President Trump takes great pride in his deal-making prowess. This might be a great window for long-term fundamental planning for Guam.