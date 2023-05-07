Parents, the best thing you can do for your children – no matter what age they are – is to ensure that they do not experience summer learning loss. Learning must never stop, even when school is not in session. Face-to-face interactive learning is critical to building literacy skills and strengthening the scaffold that will help your children to transition to the next grade level. That means, what goes on at home in the summer is more important than ever. Reading daily to or with your children must become a number one priority.
Here is why. Annual assessment tests in Guam show that many of our island students lose ground every summer. They start a new grade behind. Losses accumulate so that a fifth grader is often at the second or third grade level in mastering the skills they need. Summer learning loss compounds each year. Without intrusive interventions and a deliberate effort to bridge the summer learning loss gap, some children will never be at grade level, even when they graduate from high school.
Reading and writing are the fundamental platforms for learning readiness. Close to 90% of what students learn in school is taught through reading. The Children’s Reading Foundation warns that “If by the end of the third-grade students are not proficient readers, then 74% percent of struggling readers won’t catch up.” In fact, the research continues, “one of the most important predictors of graduating from high school is reading proficiently by the end of the third grade.”
A cultural shift takes place for students when they transition from building authentic literacy from birth to third grade to applying these foundation skills when they read and write to learn from fourth grade to college and beyond. By the third grade, students are expected to demonstrate their skills as proficient readers of a variety of text including fiction, poetry, true accounts, and creative texts. They should have learned to surmise the meaning of words by the context in which the words are used, exponentially growing their word power at the tier 2 level along the way.
The goal is for third graders to think and talk about what they have read! They will learn to read longer texts. They will focus on details and significant ideas embedded in their reading. In the process, these striving readers will begin to understand why identifying, defining, pronouncing and using new complex words is essential for increasing their intelligence. If these basic literacy skills are not reinforced at home, especially in the summer, our children will not be on secure footing as they cross that major threshold. Families can engage in fun reading and writing activities in the summer to prevent this crisis which leads many students to give up long before it is legal to drop out. The literature calls this the fourth grade slump.
Purposefully include fun reading and writing activities this summer. Remember, commanding your children to read on their own, complete workbooks and write something/anything is not the approach to use. Have fun. Don’t try to mirror the school experience. Create a unique and culturally meaningful home experience. Actively participate in the selection of age-appropriate books by island writers with your children. Seeing themselves in the stories they read builds self-esteem and helps them to develop resiliency. Read aloud together and look up new words. Use the new terms in everyday conversation. Talk about what was read and important lessons learned from the author. For children who need to sharpen their writing skills to prepare for fourth grade and beyond, organize writing projects.
They can write about their best friend or interview grandparents about a big event that shaped their lives, like a natural disaster or the pandemic. Another fun activity would be to visit the Sirena park in Hagåtña or another monument or statue and write about an imaginary conversation with the statue. This fires up the creative imagination of children. Imagine that the mermaid Sirena could talk with your third grader. What would the conversation be about? Explain what would fascinate you about Sirena’s ability to live in two worlds, above and under the sea. Each of these writings will take some time to think through, write, edit and improve until it can be shared as a true mark of readiness to successfully navigate at the next grade level.
The long break is a great opportunity to prevent learning loss and ensure that your children soar to success. Don’t let it slip by. Put reading and writing on your children’s summer agenda!
Dr. Samuel Betances is Senior Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leadership Consultant for Souder, Betances and Associates, Inc., sociologist, educator, author and motivational speaker. He is an advocate for first generation student success.