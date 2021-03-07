Imagine the year 1521, exactly 500 years ago today. It was likely a bright, sunny day. Breezy as March days are. The ocean was glistening. Puffy white clouds speckled the blue sky. The beautiful four petaled guasali covered the limestone cliff lines that buttressed high above the shore, testaments to the volcanic origins of the largest of the Laguas and Gani island chain. Birds of incredible beauty and song filled the air with sounds we can only dream of now. The oceans, unpolluted, were teaming with fish and other aquatic creatures. There were no mosquitoes or brown tree snakes. Life was good.
Our indigenous ancestors, the latte builders of the 16th century were a robust, healthy people. They were reputedly highly skilled in the arts of traditional navigation; seafaring vessel construction; pelagic, reef and shoreline fishing; stone technology; pottery-making; carving; weaving; and rice growing. How do we know? The Taotao Lågu or voyagers from the west described the Taotao Håya this way consistently in their chronicles.
These first written accounts of our ancestors also described a social order based on a three-tiered caste system comprised of the mataó (må’gas taotao) the atcha’ot and the manåchang. Storytelling rituals were observed by these chroniclers. It was reported that our ancestors revered the skulls of their ancestors. The guma uritao/ulitao caused quite a sensational stir to all the early European observers as being so antithetical to the prevailing mores of their societies.
To European sailors, whose cultures were largely patriarchal and patrilineal, the matrilineal kinship system, with shared power and authority between high-ranking females and their high-ranking brothers in the clans, was unfamiliar and disturbing. They took great care to describe the power that women yielded and were fascinated by the sexual liberation of the “nativos.”
To be sure, there must have been unresolved disputes in the clans. The caste system revealed a social order where some were advantaged at the expense of others. It wasn’t perfect, but it sure seems idyllic in retrospect.
Our ancestors had sovereign freedom. We do not. Their food sources, water and air were not contaminated by chemicals. They suffered the catastrophes of nature – typhoons, tidal waves, earthquakes – as we do. They were strong, resilient. They resolved conflicts following cultural practices that gave continuity to their way of life.
Let’s direct our historical imagination to a day nearly 150 years before such important Maga’låhi as Kepuha, Matåpang, Hurao, Hirao, Malagueña, Gådao and others were major actors in our ancestral history. It is a day etched in our historical memory that ushered both endings and beginnings. It is a day filled with excitement, amazement, promise, anger, treachery and deceit. How can such a day of contradictions be forgotten? It’s a day that has seen many name changes, from Magellan’s Day to Discovery Day to Guam History Day to CHamoru Heritage Day. With those name changes have come a growing consciousness about who we are.
This past week, the El Cano sailed onto our shores to commemorate the quincentennial anniversary of Magellan’s circumnavigation of the globe. Spain’s flag flew proudly. This landing was vastly different. This was a purposeful visit to acknowledge the disaster of the encounter between our ancestors and the Spanish fleet that sailed onto our shores 500 years ago and the subsequent destruction caused by misunderstandings, violent actions and germs that were left ashore. Before setting off to the Philippines where Magellan met his fate at the hands of Lapu-Lapu, the captain of the El Cano offered the CHamoru people his country’s apologies. Our chantors and singers bid them farewell with “Adios esta ki.”
The generation of visiting sailors who are part of this modern-day expedition are not our enemies. Who knows but that their genealogies and ours are somehow connected by the accident of previous voyages. The truth is, so much blood has intermingled in the past 500 years that it is impossible to separate our genetic selves from those who came to colonize us. Their language is sprinkled in ours. We carry their names, their genes, their faith, but we remain the people of this land. Hita nu i man Taotao Tåno’!