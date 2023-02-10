A friend and I were discussing past typhoons that had hit Guam. During the conversation, she mentioned that her 11-year-old son had once asked worriedly, “If the next typhoon hit Guam, what do we do?” He was afraid that Guam might sink if a big typhoon comes. He has learned a bit about climate change and the different weather phenomena our island encounters but having never experienced a typhoon firsthand, my friend’s son was understandably scared. And he is not alone in his worries about climate change.
In a recent report by the American Psychological Association and ecoAmerica, 78% of Americans reported feeling concerned about climate change, and about a quarter reported feeling “most alarmed," nearly double from 2017.
This concern for climate change and worry about the future can lead to what is known as climate anxiety or eco-anxiety. The Handbook of Climate Psychology defines climate anxiety as increased emotional, mental, or somatic distress in response to the effects of climate change. It is linked to many different emotions including fear, sadness, anger, feelings of powerlessness, guilt and grief.
Climate anxiety is not groundless worry or a pathological condition. Rather, it is a normal response to the very real and dangerous consequences of climate change that we are facing. The world is already seeing these effects and Guam is no exception. Our island is experiencing serious issues such as coral reef bleaching and loss due to warmer sea surface temperatures, expectations of stronger typhoons and threats to our freshwater supply, ecosystems and biodiversity.
It’s no wonder my friend’s son is worried, and why it’s very likely that other young people in Guam have similar fears. In fact, there is a greater prevalence of climate anxiety among children and youth. According to a 2021 global study surveying 10,000 young people age 16 to 25 across ten countries, 60% of the participants stated that they felt “very” or “extremely” worried about climate change, and almost half reported that their feelings about climate change have negatively affected their daily life. It’s also heartbreaking to learn that three-fourths of the youth found the future frightening and believed that the thing they value the most will be destroyed.
We must recognize that the real treatment for climate anxiety is to systemically address the root of the problem by enacting and enforcing policies to mitigate climate change at the local, national, and global levels of governance. On the individual level, we can help manage climate anxiety by building our resilience. While some anxiety can develop into a disorder, for most people with climate anxiety, taking action is key.
Sharing our worries with trusted friends or a therapist can help us process our feelings. Making lifestyle changes to minimize our impact on the environment and volunteering for environmental organizations or causes can also help us regain a sense of control. Spending time in nature is also a powerful way for us to relax and find motivation and hope.
For parents/family, educators, policymakers and community members who want to support children and young people, it is important to listen to and validate their concerns. Helping kids find accurate information is also important to avoid them becoming overwhelmed with fear, and showing them what others are doing to fight climate change can foster optimism and inspiration. We can also empower the youth by teaching them different ways we can help our environment and our island, like going “plogging” or “plalking” by the beach or in the neighborhood (picking up litter/trash while jogging or walking), turning off lights when not in use, and recycling aluminum cans into the iRecycle bins to benefit Guam’s schools.
Addressing climate anxiety is crucial in protecting our mental health and our environment. Coping means recognizing that, as a single person, we can only do so much in tackling a global problem, but also understanding that we can still do our part the best we can. And when we do so, we contribute to building a future our children and our children’s children deserve, a future with thriving jungles, oceans and peoples, and where the thing they value the most is still safe and sound.
Dulce Amor Imbo is a student pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Guam and a recent graduate of the Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps. She is a mental health advocate working toward a more sustainable lifestyle. She hails from the village of Mangilao.