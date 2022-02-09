This past week Whoopi Goldberg confidently proclaimed that the Holocaust had nothing to do with racism, that it was “not about race, ... it’s about man’s inhumanity to man, ... these are two white groups of people.” Naturally, logically, she infuriated many people. Many others were quick to quote the Nazi extermination manifesto which clearly states that Aryans are the superior race to which Jewish people did not belong.
Whoopi further expounded that, as a black woman, her position on racism is based on the color of people’s skin, which is the second of many idiotic opinions I’ve ever heard pass through her lips. Look, Japanese people are just as light-skinned as white people, if not more so. According to her logic, my high school best friend Bobby is not mixed-race even though his mom is Okinawan and his dad a white guy from Pennsylvania. Similarly, the Rock’s mother is Samoan and his dad African American. He is mixed-race, too, although in America if you’re half-black, you’re black, period. Mariah Carey’s father was a black man from Venezuela. If Whoopi Goldberg looked at her through her warped lens, I don’t think she’d be as smug in her position. I, myself, am half-Filipino, half-CHamoru. My parents had the same color skin, yet I am neither a full-Asian nor full-Micronesian.
It is time to stop brandishing skin color as both an indicator and excuse for racism. I dare say that in most cases, the color is purposefully used to befoul ethnic diversity.
The only reason there is this diversity – which we claim we must preserve and celebrate – is that cultural groups naturally want to preserve their ways, which is enabled in great part by marrying others of the same ethnic descent. Of course, what the Nazis undertook by eliminating in excess of six million souls, among whom were many non-Jews, was and will remain among the highest of crimes against humanity. However, this is not the same as a family from India refusing to accept the union of their child to a non-Indian, or even another compatriot but outside of their religious sect. In fact, my most modern and most liberal Chinese friends only want to marry other Chinese; this does not make them racist. And all three of my African American next-door neighbors are married to the same.
Conversely, I married a white person; does this somehow make me prejudiced against individuals who share my skin color? I think not.
You see, the whole issue of resolving racism in America at this moment has been thwarted by individuals and groups defaulting to the basest of claims that "it’s because I am ______ !" You fill in the skin color. This claim may have held water 50 years ago, but now? It is tired, shrill and weak.
When it comes to so-called racism, the media never reports about the many more success stories from people of all colors who happily thrive between the multimillionaire Whoopies who claim they missed out on a lucrative opportunity because of their color, and those fleeing from the law that met up with an evil cop. There are so many more immigrants and nonwhites who have found our places comfortably in this country, who walk the hallowed halls of academia, work in corner offices and boast earnings in higher tax brackets. And there are even more who are just plain comfortable leading fulfilled, less prestigious lives. We are here en masse, but no one cares to ask how we’re doing.
While we do not deny that moments of pure ignorance based on skin color exist – such that was so clearly displayed by Ms. Goldberg – we wholly subscribe to the idea that our destinies are the result of our good intentions, hard work, and the resolve to steer clear of unhealthy distractions.
Personally, I do not appreciate when a single, wronged or disgruntled person of color assumes that all of us are equally enraged. I especially hate it when “black” or “brown” suddenly becomes “black and brown” on the political soapbox. This destroys the vital differences we all celebrate in this country. United does not mean “black and brown.” It means black COMMA brown.
Similarly, I despise the term “person of color.” If you ask me, it adds dangerous fuel to the fire that smolders the idea that all white people are bad. It is the unilateral conscription of nonwhite and non-Blacks into a single side of America’s longest and unwinnable war, whites versus blacks. As a Filipino-CHamoru, I am NOT part of that war. Please do not include me in it. I am fine where I am, a place I achieved through my hard work and fair play.
The glass is half-full, people. You still can succeed in this country with hard work and good deeds. In a capitalist country, it is your own productivity that provides you peerage. If that’s not your thing, you can always live quietly off the grid, and produce your own goods.