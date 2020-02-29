Joseph and his wife Melissa have been married for eight years. Together they have three beautiful children. Melissa is a schoolteacher and Joseph is a carpenter who worked in a construction company. For the most part, their life together had been happy and healthy.
But about six years after they'd been married, Joseph started coming home late at night when everyone was asleep. He told Melissa there was a lot of work and not enough people so his foreman would ask him to work overtime.
This created tension and anxiety between Joseph and Melissa. Melissa looked at their relationship as lopsided and disproportionate. Melissa had to care for the children - assisting them with their homework, cooking three meals a day, putting them to bed, then preparing for the next day’s routine. She felt like a single parent, alone and struggling. After several months of skewed situation, Melissa demanded that Joseph talk to his supervisor about fulfilling his role as a husband and father to his kids. She said since they both worked, his boss should understand that she needed help caring for their children. Joseph would always say he would help her more but the situation never really changed.
After six months of her husband constantly coming home late and with no clue when Joseph’s daily schedule would become more steady, Melissa found help in caring for their children. Her co-teacher, Paul, spoke to Melissa about needing a place to stay and possibly renting a space in Melissa’s house, he also offered to help Melissa care for her three children.
Melissa pondered for a week about the idea and talked to her husband about it. Joseph said, “Sure, if this will alleviate your stress in caring for the kids.” Paul moved in and, in exchange for room and board, helped Melissa care for her three children.
About 18 months later, Melissa told Joseph their relationship was deteriorating and unhealthy. She said their children had become attached to Paul and seemed closer to him than they were to their own father.
She told Joseph that if they wanted to continue their marriage changes were needed. Joseph was taken aback and told Melissa that he'd only been trying to provide for their family but that he was willing to devote more time to the family.
Melissa told him that during his absence, she had placed their children in the Rainbows for All Children Program. Rainbows for All Children Guam is a not-for-profit research-based peer support group for children going through life-altering crises and painful transition. Their mission is to help children cope with loss, heal from their painful journey, accept their present life situation, and regain trust and confidence. She said Rainbows for All Children Guam had become a safe haven for their children, where they could discuss their pent-up feelings in healthy ways. She said Rainbows for All Children Guam helped their children regain a positive caring disposition.
With the children doing well, Joseph and Melissa decided to seek help from a family therapist to revive their marriage. The children, after hearing their parents' decision to stay together, wrote a letter to their father, forgiving him for being an absent parent and thanking him for coming back into their lives. They all avail from the family therapist services on how to maintain a genuine relationship as one family unit.
Marie Virata Halloran is the Rainbows for All Children Guam/LifeWorks Guam executive director.