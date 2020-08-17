2020 has been the most unexpected year I’ve ever lived through. You’ve all been through it with me, so there’s no need to rehearse the recent series of unfortunate events.
It is all so unbelievable.
All so insane.
And that is why I would like to thank my grown children, especially Jane, Thomas, Anna, and most recently, John, for keeping me sane and grounded.
If you’ve been following these columns, you know that we have welcomed several grandchildren this year. In May, Jane and Taylor added Johnathan Paul; in June, Thomas and Tiffany added Ian Andrew, and Anna and Jacob added Saoirse Jean. And last week, John and Amy added their first son, Connor Seton, to the tribe.
I now have nine adult children, two sons-in-law, three daughters-in-law, six granddaughters, four grandsons and two foster boys.
I am very blessed.
While the recent events of the world have a profound influence on individual families, families will survive if they keep doing what families were made to do: have children, train them in righteousness, teach them to obey, honor and serve God.
When my kids consult me through labor and delivery or call with questions about feeding, burping, colic and sleeping, I know am on the right track. My role is secure: Grandmother, consultant in rearing the next generation. I am privileged to assist my children in this holy task.
It’s a task I do not envy. Rearing children in 2020 is more complicated than it was in 1984 when I began. Although mothers of my generation were barraged with advice from a multitude of “experts,” it was nothing compared to what my children face. Now there is the internet, which means “experts” ad infinitum ad nauseam, and too many voices shouting at them to let their children make decisions children should never make.
The world my children and grandchildren face now is far more dangerous than the world they grew up in. Even in John’s quiet city in Virginia, there was a mass shooting last year. And three of my children live in Milwaukee, where shootings are too frequent.
My kids are rearing their kids in a world of fear. But this will make them aware of their need for the hope and security they have in Christ. So there is a silver lining in the dark cloud.
And there is a new ray of sunshine, too — Connor Seton Middlebrooke.
Welcome to the world, Connor.
God bless you.