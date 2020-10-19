The Guam Legislature recently introduced Bill 372 to the last Wednesday session agenda in an effort to explore the possibility of insuring the Tumon Bay reef and beach area.
This at a time when the island is plagued by a massive pandemic, some 35,000 civilian employees are either unemployed or underemployed and the island has been in lockdown for the better part of 2020.
A sign needs to be placed in front of the Guam Legislature – “Caution, children at play!"
While our island deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, people in the local diving community have noticed a wonderful comeback in the life along the reefs we have been diving for many, many years. The comeback is very likely due to far less adverse impact in the first nine months of this year.
For those of us who have a deeper understanding of reefs and how very important they are to our lives and economy, the recent move on the part of the Legislature to look into buying insurance for Tumon Bay while the entire island suffers with the pandemic goes beyond the civil use of the English language to explain.
The vast majority of worldwide reef destruction has historically been caused by two primary reasons. First, man and their careless behavior with runoff, fertilizers, pesticides and other waste.
Secondly, acts of God, the biggest being coral bleaching. Every insurance policy I have ever seen excludes “acts of God."
If this Legislature truly wanted to protect Tumon Bay and the balance of the reefs around Guam they would first look at doing a few other things that would very likely cost far less and yield a greater return.
First, they would concentrate on better funding and enforcement at the Department of Agriculture by training and hiring more wardens/deputies to patrol the protected primary reef areas around the island.
While my numbers may be a bit off, I believe we need about a dozen more wardens/deputies along with more boats and communication and lighting equipment to catch and arrest illegal fishermen (no matter who they are or how much they claim to have cultural or economic rights to fish protected areas).
Overfishing any areas of the island produces permanent/long-term damage to our reefs.
Second, beef up the quality and quantity of Environmental Protection Agency inspectors as it relates to runoff, the use of fertilizers and pesticides, particularly along our northern, western and southern reef areas.
This will mean working very closely with the major hoteliers, golf course operators and construction companies to ensure they follow fertilizer, pesticide usage and runoff control rules. Additionally, it will mean working closely with and monitoring any and all construction projects to ensure that there is proper and adequate runoff protection.
This should include the runoff that may leach into the Harmon sink area as it was shown years ago that the water draining into that area eventually leaches into Tumon Bay.
The proposition of buying insurance to protect our reefs and Tumon Bay is akin to buying insurance to protect against stupidity.
As friends of Eddie Coyle said, “Life is tough but it’s even tougher if you’re stupid."
Esta