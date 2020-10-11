Self-determination is a concept most often linked with political issues. In these matters, it holds that a community of people have the right to determine a political status and type of government of their choosing, without interference. It is also valuable as a psychological construct.
According to Ryan and Deci, who developed the psychological theory of self-determination, “When young adults develop the ability to consider and implement solutions to their problems they become intrinsically motivated and actively engaged in the learning process.”
In the exercise of personal self-determination, individuals choose to take actions in their own best interest without manipulation or coercion. Island youth can best pursue personal self-determination by becoming fully informed in order to make good decisions. I found that this can best be done through reading.
When youth shift from dependence on adults to becoming their own persons, that process of maturing from the innocence of childhood into accountable adulthood, is known as "coming of age." Typically, this occurs during the teenage years. But there are times when the process fast-forwards, due to dramatic circumstances, like war or a pandemic. Trauma, related to adverse childhood conditions, can also accelerate the process pushing youth to take on adult responsibilities sooner than they would otherwise.
Transitioning during a troubled time makes the coming of age experience more unnerving. Nevertheless, a suspension of the routine can become an ideal time for thinking and engaging in serious reading. Now is the perfect time for emerging young adults to prepare for the way ahead.
Our son recently recommended that we watch the Netflix documentary entitled, The Social Dilemma. It is a must-watch for parents and teenage children and emerging adults. View it together as a family and discuss the lessons to be learned about social media and its addictive influences in the lives of our youth. The creators of social media platforms, themselves, make a persuasive argument for choosing meaningful reading over high-tech toys and pleasure-seeking ploys. The film will cause you to think seriously about what seems like a harmless pastime taking control over your life.
I dropped out of high school as a teen. Later, I found a mentor who challenged me to think about how I wanted to live my life. As I listened, it became clear to me that I had to return to school and graduate several times over. She guided me to read, to become knowledgeable about my career interests and to learn how to get along with others in a diverse society. I also needed to boost my command of the English language by building my Tier 2 vocabulary. Reading about people who suffered adversity during their childhood and bounced back provided much-needed inspiration. I read books of my choosing as an exercise of personal self-determination, went back to school and eventually got my doctorate from Harvard. A purpose-driven life, is, above all else, informed. My mentor emphasized that “Smart people learn from their mistakes. Wise people learn from the mistakes of others.”
As young people face life’s big questions they need role models to inspire them to “reach high,” as Michelle Obama’s rallying message to young people urges. There are many role models in books. Start by reading about people you admire most.
Unlike me, many youth on Guam have not dropped out of school, but school, in the traditional sense, has dropped out from under them, due to the pandemic. Whatever the reason, the reading option that I had when I dropped out is not unlike the one Guam’s youth can avail today. Alongside a collapsing economy, uncertainty which drives anxiety and the continued threat of COVID-19, students must adjust to a totally different platform for learning. Reading as an act of personal self-determination has never been more urgent.
Coming of age might very well mean deciding that the student who returns to school whenever school closure is lifted, is not the same person who attended pre-COVID-19. In the words of Abe Lincoln when he came of age, “I will study and prepare myself, and someday my chance will come.” Read. Study, graduate. Your chance will come.