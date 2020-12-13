Your reasons for living must activate your passions for reading. The life you were created to live can be enhanced by what you choose to read. Learning from authors who became resilient in the face of adversity is wise. Especially when you are confronted with similar challenges that cause you grief.
I have discovered that memoirs are best for learning the art of resiliency. Why? They provide modeling for removing obstacles menacing your joy for living. For every problem you are facing, there are helpful books by authors from your background and generation, who had it as bad or worse than you. Learning from their memoirs will boost your spirit and help you get back in the game.
The authors of memoirs share how they were knocked down, spat upon, bruised and shamed into dramatic losses - but managed to rise up nonetheless! In their transformation, they describe how their purposes for living were restored. They inspire those of us in similar binds to do likewise. Their authority to speak is grounded in experience, which qualifies them as believable.
Frank Seeburger in his book, "Addiction and Responsibility," explains what "speaking with authority" means:
“When a newcomer who has hit bottom goes to an Alcoholic Anonymous meeting and listens to what is being said, he or she can hear that those who are speaking know what they are talking about. They have an authority established on the solid credentials, namely, the credentials of their own experiences. A lifelong teetotaler (someone who never drank alcohol) telling alcoholics they never have to drink again, if they don’t want to, doesn’t have any standing to make what is said heard.”
Those seeking to be alcohol-free will believe former addicts. The newcomer listens to AA testimonials on how they began drinking. The fact that no one ever wakes up deciding to become an alcoholic, rings true. The messages from these speakers resonate, “Denial will cause your body to continue rotting. Losses in relationships have piled up. Wake up. You’ve hit bottom. Good news; becoming sober is within your grasp.” She or he decides to welcome a sponsor with similar successes toward a journey into sobriety.
Explains Seeburger, “Someone who has been through the same experience, and who doesn’t preach or scold, but simply shares his or her own story, can soon gain the confidence of even the most cynical fellow alcoholic. ...” The same holds true when dealing with other addictions or traumas.
On Guam and in the region we have our share of challenges. Consider the following memoirs that address some of the issues members of our island community experience:
• The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober, by Catherine Gray is touted by reviewers as an excellent source. For those searching for a 21st century process for fast forwarding into sobriety, this book has roadmaps.
• Cancer Made Me Beautiful, by Cherie Hunter is full of hope. She writes for Evangelical Christians, who are dealing with the big C, to pursue healing and recovery with spiritual intelligence. She provides authoritative guidance for overcoming fears and restoring balance to your life.
• Surviving Domestic Violence: Voices of Women Who Broke Free, by Elaine Weiss, can save lives. Victims of domestic violence share their unique ways of developing a mindset, plan and network to successfully flee from their terrifying realities. They share what worked and failed in the process.
Transform from awful to awesome, zero to hero, dropout to knockout. You can graduate from passive follower to active leader. At best, memoirs can teach you how to catapult from victim to victor.
Become resilient. Use your time wisely during this COVID-19 crisis . Yes, we must stay home but through reading we can go where we need to go for a healthier tomorrow. Reading will open portals for growing, discovering and understanding. Focus on addressing the debilitating challenges in your life. Invite reading partners to discuss the meaning that readings hold in your journey to heal.
Give yourself permission to succeed. Cultivate your strengths. Learn from those who fell, got up and triumphed. Learning from memoirs may just be the boost you need to reconnect with your life’s purposes!