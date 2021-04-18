Understanding that reading is vital for success in school and in life does not automatically jump-start students to self-driven reading. Hearing that reading is necessary for achievement, does not equate to internalizing and infusing the practice, as a force, to catapult from poverty to the professions through education.
If your parents did not read to you or if you did not cultivate a love of books as a child, you may not know the value of reading. Further, you might not know which books to select and how to read them. You may ignore the importance of defining unfamiliar words in the context of reading. Knowledge about how to apply lessons gleamed from reading for solving problems will likely evade you.
It’s downright discouraging to struggle through pages in a book and not fully grasp the meaning of what you are reading. Hitting that wall kills the desire to read. It could drive a tentative reader to join the ranks of those who proclaim they “hate reading.” None of us enjoys doing something that we are not good at.
Even if you did not learn to love reading at home, you can still recover from the loss and engage in bridging your reading gap. What your parents could not give you, since they did not have it, can still be yours. Easy to do? No. Essential for success? Absolutely. Why should you become a devoted reader? Authentic literacy skills are the launching pad for success in school and in life.
In the Reader’s Digest article “Word Power,” Brandon Specktor shares two powerful truths worth remembering. First, “recent findings suggest children as young as 6 months who read books with their parents several times a week show stronger literacy skills four years later, score higher in intelligence tests, and land better jobs than nonreaders.”
Second, "research argues that reading may be just as important in adulthood. When practiced over a lifetime, reading and language-acquisition skills can support healthy brain function in big ways. Simply put: Word power increases brain power.”
Specktor challenges adults who knew how but chose not to read. For those of us from book-poor homes, we just didn’t know how valuable reading would be to our future success. No one challenged us to grow our intelligence by learning complex words through reading. Our parents did not have mastery of Tier II words so they couldn’t teach us what they didn’t know. Yet, we must read for survival.
If you aspire to transform from being stuck as a minimum-wage-earner, to earning high-tech certificates at Guam Community College and college degrees at the University of Guam, you must become a passionate, autonomous reader.
What I did not learn at home, I was able to get from reading. I was able to transform my life. I became a product of reading. My one passion in life is to persuade students from book-poor homes to grow their intelligence through reading. I have dedicated my life to encouraging nonreaders on the highway to limited options, to make a U-turn toward boundless opportunities by reading for success. Witnessing students get hooked on books gives me tremendous joy and satisfaction.
Learning what you need to know is different than learning how to learn. It is one thing to depend on what others determine you should know. And another thing entirely to have the skills to make those choices for yourself. Learn from those who are wiser and in a position to educate you on how to excel in school and in life. And, unleash your own passion to grow your intelligence through reading.
You can’t lead if you don’t read. The most important person in your quest to become the best is you. Parents, pastors, proctors and peers will add perspectives. It is you who will decide to read or not to read. The future is ahead of schedule. Remember, time does not cook rice. Don’t take a few steps back, even for gaining momentum. Reading is that important.
Caring adults and students who get it will benefit from visiting two websites: "Katelyn’s Studio: Teaching to Love Reading" and "45 Ways to Support Struggling Readers by Learning Ally." Start now!