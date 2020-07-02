In late August, we will have Guam partisan primary elections. There are 16 potential legislative candidates vying for slots on each side. Since there are 15 open slots on each side, this part of the election is nonsense. Didn’t they cancel these bogus elections in the past if there was no real competition? There is no reason to hold a primary for the Guam Legislature. In my opinion, the number of open slots should be limited to 20 and the primary should be nonpartisan. This will kick eight off the ballot and leave a field of 20 for the general election. But this is very unlikely. In general, we should not spend money on a legislative partisan primary election this year.
On the other races, I also don’t think that the mayoral contests need primaries. Don’t get me wrong, mayors are some of the hardest-working elected officials on Guam. But a primary for a small number of candidates? Cancel them please! The biggest problem race for this primary is the race for delegate. I also think this one should be canceled, but my reasons are slightly different. I believe every delegate primary should be non-partisan because of crossover voting. In a winnowing primary, we can allow people to vote for whomever they want. In 1998, only about 5% of voters voted Republican in the primary. This was very unfair to the Democratic candidates. In a partisan race between Del. Michael San Nicolas and former Del. Robert Underwood, crossover voting will determine the race. I would prefer a simple three-person, open primary to really allow voters to express their will. It is also fairer.
I decided to pull out my magic eight ball for the 2020 legislative races. As I said a few weeks ago, five or six incumbents will not be reelected. Since Will and Regine are stepping away for now, I still think five or six won't make it back.
I think all else equal, there are seven current senators who are well placed. All else equal, I think Speaker Barnes, Sen. Joe San Agustin, Therese Terlaje, Clynt Ridgell, Telena Nelson, James Moylan and Mary Torres will be reelected.
Among returning candidates, I think four have very good chances to do well in November. These include former Sens. Dennis Rodriguez, Tony Ada, Frank Blas and Joanne Brown. This leaves about four or five slots for the remaining seventeen or so candidates. I think this means there will be a Democrat majority in the next legislature. But I don’t think women will hold the majority.
So what will determine how these four or five slots will play out? Due to the virus, this will be the twilight zone of general elections. There will be a lot of social media that won't matter much. There will also be a lot of effort in October leading up to the election. The big question is voter turnout. Why hold a dangerous primary election? Why expose poll workers to risk? It is reckless.