Teaching CHamoru through memorizing songs, chants, poems, prayers and performing them in dance movements are a powerful tool to inspire learning. The only French words I know are from a song. Ballads and epic poems have long been a medium for teaching people about their history and culture through artistic language expression. As we gathered for this year’s signing of the Sakan CHamoru Proclamation by our maga’håga this week, the voices of chanters and Hurao preschool children filled the Guam Museum foyer with the joyful sound of our language. The acoustics were perfect. The Fanoghe CHamoru, Inifresi and Saina never fail to bring joy to my ears. My chest filled with deeply felt pride. Yes, song and recitations do indeed nourish language learning and are a feast for the indigenous soul. These are wonderful expressions, but there is a need for more. We must converse, however awkward we feel, so that our children can hear CHamoru spoken in their lives throughout each day by the people they love the most: US! Parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles, ninas, ninos, teachers, priests, neighbors and friends.
It’s no small feat to teach a language to second-language learners. Or, for that matter, to relearn a first language as an older adult. But we should not be daunted. People all over the world are learning second languages. Let’s not get overwhelmed by the task. It can actually be fun. My AOLG class of ’68 has a chat, we share all kinds of information with each other, including the use of CHamoru words and phrases and the correct spelling of words we heard when we were growing up.
There is an emerging fascination and desire among those of us who spoke and heard CHamoru as children to speak it correctly and learn to spell words correctly in our golden years. We were never taught CHamoru as a language, as we were taught English. We were prohibited from speaking CHamoru in school. It is no wonder that we are embarrassed to teach our children and grandchildren our mother tongue. We lack the confidence and don’t want to make fools of ourselves. Trust me, I know how it feels. While I learned to speak CHamoru so that I could communicate with my nana and her sisters, who only spoke CHamoru, I never learned how to read or write it. I wrote letters to my nana while I was in college using my own phonetic spelling system. I spoke with mom in CHamoru, but even when I said it wrong, she understood me, so I got by. I was away for 30 years. Another whammy. The only thing I was able to master was reciting novenas with my mom’s patient coaching.
While my friends were the gurus of our CHamoru language and its teaching, I wasn’t. Then we moved back home. I started speaking CHamoru again on a daily basis. I began learning how to spell and apply the rules of grammar. I’m still learning. Are you kidding, CHamoru is very complex. Eventually, I was appointed to the Kumision I Fino’ CHamoru. I have become comfortable as an adult learner. My colleagues are kind teachers.
For better or for worse, I continue to meet would-be CHamoru speakers who rankle at the thought that their parents did not speak to them in CHamoru or teach them to speak it. This resentment and annoyance, while understandable, does not move the needle, my dear friends – it dampens the spirit and frustrates the language-learning journey further. Re-channel that disappointment into a tour de force or an impressive performance or achievement. Our language connects us with the knowledge and perspectives of our ancestors, with our identity as a people, in a way that nothing else can. Be CHamoru, speak CHamoru!