It’s difficult to quantify what it means to be “all right” these past few weeks. Each of us have felt the impact of Typhoon Mawar and many are still grappling with the aftermath, trying to piece lives and livelihoods back together. As our island recovers from this challenging time, I find myself wondering: how can we cope amidst the chaos?
There’s a delicate balance between stress and coping. When faced with a crisis like Mawar, stress keeps us alert and vigilant, serving as our first line of defense in life-threatening situations. Its effects have enabled humans to evolve over time, nudging us to pay attention when it matters.
Prolonged amounts, however, have been proven to be harmful to our physical and mental health, contributing to illnesses like depression, cardiovascular disease, chronic pain, and even cancer. The fear of failure, fueled by stress, can often leave us complacent or paralyzed to make necessary decisions.
So while a healthy dose of stress can be beneficial, true recovery relies on our deliberate choices for coping. Simply put, surviving is one thing. Living your best life afterwards is another.
The objective, therefore, is to find effective coping mechanisms to reduce stress. Beyond the usual diet and exercise options, there’s a powerful tool that has been around since 500 B.C. It requires no internet, social media, or back-up generator: books.
An integral part of our upbringing, books offer something for everyone, regardless of age or background. And there’s science to back up their usefulness. For example, a study conducted by neuroscientist David Lewis from the University of Sussex in the U.K. found that reading for as little as six minutes a day reduces stress levels by a remarkable 68%. The mental health benefits of reading surpass those of breathing exercises, physical activities, or even sipping a comforting hot beverage.
Reading has also been shown in an increasing number of studies to boost cognitive abilities and maintain brain health into old age. Other benefits include better brain connection, improved memory, better sleep, and maybe less risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease.
The magic lies in what we choose to read. Books, particularly fiction, are a great stress reducer because they provide a sanctuary where we can escape from the confines of the real world. In the words of award-winning writer Joyce Carol Oates: “Reading is the sole means by which we slip, involuntarily, often helplessly, into another’s skin, another’s voice, another’s soul.”
Think about it. Is there anything more joyful than to watch children play acting characters in a favorite book and letting their imaginations run wild? Or more consoling than immersing in historical novels that shed light on the struggles our ancestors may have faced in another time and place?
Perhaps more importantly, reading books fosters empathy both towards others and ourselves. At a time when our community is challenged with homelessness, poverty, mental distress, and substance abuse, gaining perspective is essential, and reading can offer that path. James Baldwin, an American writer and civil rights activist, described well the effects of gaining empathy through reading when he stated: “You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read. It was books that taught me that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, who had ever been alive.”
Empathy is a vital ingredient on our road to recovery, it makes a huge difference in whether we proactively respond to the needs and feelings of others, or whether we merely blame and unfairly judge them. In our complex world, differing opinions will always exist, and solutions won’t come easy. But by working together and empathizing with those who hold different perspectives, we can find common ground.
So, let’s return to the basics and embrace the treasure trove of coping found in the pages of good books. As someone once wisely said, books are the quietest and most constant of friends, the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers. It can calm, entertain, and enlighten us, providing valuable lessons to navigate life’s challenges.