Mary Camacho Torres was a four-term senator in the 33rd through the 36th Guam Legislature. Her previous positions in public service also include deputy general manager at the Guam Visitors Bureau, executive manager for the Guam International Airport Authority, and general manager at the Port Authority of Guam.

Torres received her Bachelor of Arts at Tufts University with honors and has served on several civic and nonprofit organizations. She is the managing member of On Point LLC, a public policy consulting company.