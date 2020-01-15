Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Guam, there are surely many politicians and their constituents who are very happy. I cannot help but think that there might even be a slight tingling among the travel and hospitality folks musing over the positive effect legal pot smoking might have on pleasure seekers looking for a higher level of recreation. Tourists come for the sun, sand and free-flowing alcohol, so why can’t they just light up a joint? I get the argument.
Although I am not personally a fan of marijuana for leisure, I certainly understand why people would love it so much to legalize it. It slows the wheel of life down, it can relieve stress. For some, this numbing high is pleasurable. When I was a college student in the 80s, like just about everyone, I smoked weed but I never appreciated how slack and lethargic it made me feel. Under its influence, I could not focus and I was too absorbed with keeping my grade point average above 3.5 because I was on an academic scholarship. At crunch time when a full-time job collided head-on with a full-time course load, I would take speed. I could keep working to pay the rent and eat, and I would get As which kept the scholarship going. Had I smoked weed, I am certain would not have succeeded well in either case.
Many years later, as someone who pays people seasonally to help me in the garden, I have observed that potheads are, in fact, the worst helpers. They are too relaxed and slow-moving for the job; they’re always taking breaks, losing tools and dropping pots. Most irritatingly for me, they talk about existentialesque issues that push the envelope of what should be discussed between employer and employee.
But I’ve also employed a crack user or two and, let me tell you, they are pretty fantastic on the job. A speed user in the garden has energy to spare. In my experience, they were always positive, willing to attempt the most unpleasant jobs, and they were consistently on time and ready to go. There wasn’t any chatty loitering in my driveway when they were done for the day. They quickly put their tools and supplies away, swept up the mess, and left.
By contrast, my marijuana-smoking helpers had always given me the long goodbye. They never perceived the most overt body language cues. Whenever I would turn away as if to signal I was done talking, they would always drag the conversation into a reliably off-topic direction. So, of course, these days I never knowingly hire a recreational marijuana-user. Plus, the potheads always want to tune the garden radio into annoying reggae. The speedheads, on the other hand, choose high-energy music which keeps appropriate for the tedium.
My point here is that if cities and states legalize recreational drug use for substances such as marijuana – I’m not talking about medicinal cannabis here – then why not legalize all plant-based drugs? Pot isn’t the only drug that starts life growing from the earth, so do cocaine and crack, opium and heroin, hallucinogenic mushrooms and spice. The benefits to society of recreational marijuana are limited only to pot smokers. I can hear it now: “Oh, but weed is not the same as cocaine.” Let’s be real, if laws are written and passed for the benefit of recreation, then what difference does it make what citizens use to get high? Essentially, legalizing the recreational use of marijuana has absolutely nothing to do with weed itself. It really is about making it lawful to be stoned.
To be clear, this column is not about banning smoking weed for fun. As a matter of fact, I like that it becomes the government’s duty to protect the rights of individuals to enjoy themselves – most laws are meant to stifle and tax and penalize. Fun is a good thing. I am simply proposing that the definition of fun itself should not be something in the books. What qualifies as fun is a personal choice. The user that chooses one type of drug isn’t any more or less responsible than someone who chooses another. Therefore, why should the enjoyment of just one type of partier be guaranteed under the law?
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.