Over the past four years, the Guam Police Department has attempted to entice people from all walks of life to become a member of Guam’s finest or as a support employee providing administrative, logistical and other non-law-enforcement functions.
When Guam was faced with an unprecedented pandemic in 2020, GPD continued to recruit and hire personnel. This, in spite of the health and safety challenges our organization was faced with.
Since 2020, we have hired 76 police officers, with another 50 candidates currently moving through the process. Unlike most civilian positions, the police officer trainee candidate must undergo a rigorous battery of tests and interviews.
GPD officer requirements
- The candidate must submit an application and meet the prerequisites, such as having a driver’s license and high school diploma or equivalent.
- He or she is then given a written test and is eventually given a rating, which includes his or her education, training and experience in law enforcement, if any.
- The next step includes an interview board consisting of GPD supervisors.
- If selected, they move on to the background investigation.
- If again selected, they are subject to a polygraph exam.
- The results are provided to the chief of police for his selection or nonselection determination.
- The final assessment is the psychological examination by a psychologist or psychiatrist. This is to determine the candidate’s mental fitness for duty.
- The results are then provided to the chief of police for his final selection or nonselection.
After all this is completed, then the police officer trainee undergoes an intense physical and educational training program in the police officer training academy.
This very physically, emotionally and mentally demanding curriculum covers all the aspects of what the trainee is expected to perform as a full-fledged Guam Police officer. Once he or she graduates, then they are placed out on patrol and are deemed to be one of Guam’s finest. This entire process can take up to a year.
Although GPD has hired 76 officers since 2019, in that same time frame, we lost 43 officers. The reasons range from relocating off island, switching careers or better job opportunities in the federal government.
One key reason is pay. Prior to January 2022, the GPD police officer trainee was earning $11.86 per hour. Upon implementation of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s governmentwide law enforcement pay incentive of 18%, with an additional 10% increase for GPD officers only, the trainee pay increased to $15.18 per hour. Although this is still lower than a few of our federal counterparts, this was one of the strategies that assisted GPD in its retention efforts.
Currently, GPD has 50 police officer trainee candidates who are being screened through the process indicated above.
These 50 are currently at the background investigation stage. It is the department’s desire to field the next trainee cycle within the next few months.
In addition, GPD is currently looking to recruit an additional 83 trainees. The funding source will be from numerous local and federal funding sources. In collaboration with Guam Department of Administration, GPD will continue to seek out residents on Guam to pursue a rewarding career as a GPD officer.
I have been asked many times in the past, "Why is this a very intensive and exhaustive method and should we eliminate some of the processes?" It may seem very cumbersome and, in some ways, bureaucratic.
My response is that I have been a police officer for almost 39 years. To this very day, the foundations of training that I had many years ago as a trainee I continue to uphold.
One way could be to streamline the process. GPD will work with the Department of Administration to facilitate this.
As a department, we continue to aggressively recruit and employ retention strategies to include, but not limited to, enhanced or specialized training for our uniformed and civilian staff. Chief Stephen Ignacio has been, and is, committed to promoting those same staff within our organization.
Finally, if we reduce or eliminate any of the processes to recruit our future protectors of our island, then we reduce that expectation of the officer. We should all demand that Guam’s finest should be appropriately recruited and, more importantly, properly trained. Reducing or eliminating the process would only diminish the type of officer the department will produce.
After graduation, I would always remind all the trainees who I have instructed that a trained officer is a quality officer.
Maj. Fred M. Chargualaf is the Services Bureau chief of the Guam Police Department.