This year, families’ heavy reliance on computers and other electronic devices for school and for work has been an inevitable part of everyday life. However, even before the pandemic, electronic media such as TV, computers, game systems, smartphones, tablets, and other electronic media have become such a big a part of modern living, that in many homes at least one electronic device may be on at all hours of the day and night. Screen-Free Week, is an attempt to make the public aware of the importance of reducing children’s and the whole family’s dependence on electronic media.
On average, people watch four hours of television and then spend another four-plus hour with computers, games, video, iPods and cell phones. The biggest culprit, television, is used more than any other screen. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the upper limit for children’s television viewing should be two hours daily. The Department of Education concurs. In a report on the television viewing habits of fourth graders, 36% watched one to two hours a day, while 18% watched six or more hours.
Excessive time spent in front of a TV or other screen for recreational purposes cuts into family time, and contributes to a sedentary and solitary lifestyle, poor nutrition and eating habits, and obesity in adults and children, and that is unhealthy for all of us, both mentally and physically. Some experts even believe that the screens should be left off completely during the week so children can complete homework and participate in extracurricular activities.
While turning off most electronic devices is not practical in today’s day and age, participating in Screen-Free Week can help parents set the habit for less screen time for their children. By turning off the television and other electronics, and focusing on the family instead, parents will be making a strong statement that communication with one another and spending time together in other activities are more important than interacting with electronics. Turning off the screen will give families time to think, read, create, and do the things for which they never have time. This will allow them to connect with each other, and engage in their communities.
Screen-Free Week can also be a first step in building awareness about how television viewing and other electronics can affect children and adults, and help families take affirmative steps to come closer together. Please visit www.screenfree.org or check the Screen-Free Week Facebook page for resources, suggestions, and more information about this very worthwhile event. Participating in the activities suggested on the website can bring positive changes to a family, and help parents use electronic media as a tool rather than as something that runs their lives.
Screen-Free Week 2021 is set for May 3 to 9. This event is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the National Education Association, and the American Medical Association. Next week, I will give you some additional suggestions for turning off your electronics, and tuning in to your family.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.