March is unique as a celebration month here in Guam. Topmost on the list is Mes CHamoru, which provides a focused opportunity for our island community to celebrate the language, culture, traditions, natural environment and history of the taotao tåno’. School children showcase their performances, artwork, language skills and mastery of traditional practices. Elders are invited to share their knowledge at various gatherings. The local media feature a delightful array of programs on culture, history and island talent. The CHamoru Challenge Bowl, sponsored annually by the Department of CHamoru Affairs, and even CHamoru Family Feud, sponsored by the village of Piti, bring out the competitive spirit as participants vie for the prize. Offices, classrooms and businesses go all out creating festive atmospheres with symbols and motifs that exhibit ingenious use of nature’s bounties. CHamoru music fills the air as everyone enjoys delicious delicacies and favorite recipes.
It is a feel-good month to be sure. The hope undergirding all this pomp and circumstance is that CHamoru people feel the pride and learn more about their identity as the Indigenous inhabitants of Guåhan and that visitors and non-CHamoru residents can more fully appreciate the beauty and legacy of the language and culture of Guam’s First People. While we should celebrate our history and culture all year round, Mes CHamoru galvanizes the community and provides the platform for shining a special light on all things CHamoru. In March, we also celebrate Women's History Month, National Reading Month, Disability Awareness Month, Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, and Kidney Month. Whew! Each of these emphasize the need for us to focus on why such hallmarks are important in our lives.
I sat in an interview with Pauly Suba recently for his program, Buenas Later in the Morning, on PBS Guam. He asked me to share my thoughts about CHamoru women as culture bearers, a term I have written about in my book “Daughters of the Island,” and most recently in the book “Incorporated,” which was published by Humanities Guåhan. As we chatted about the intersectionality between CHamoru and women’s history in my life’s work, I recalled how my passion for studying and writing about CHamoru women took shape.
I recount an incident in “Daughters” about an event during Mes CHamoru, known as CHamoru Week in the '70s. I was asked to speak to a class at the Guam Vocational Technical High School about the maga'låhi of old. I did my research on Matåpang, Képuha, Hurao, Gådao and Hirao and others. As I presented, a young girl in the front row was looking at me with such a puzzled expression, I stopped cold and asked her if she had a question. Shyly, she murmured, “If there were only men during that time, who had the babies?” She got my attention!
Of course, women throughout our history were the child bearers. I became instantly aware of the question behind her question. The gap in the written historical record was huge. I never come across the names of the maga'håga, the sisters of the maga'låhi who were named. We knew that women held positions of great importance and power in their clans, especially the highest-ranking females. But who were they? This realization propelled me to give voice to herstory.
While doing my dissertation research, I discovered the etching of a young woman standing boldly with crossed arms in the now oft-depicted artwork generated by the Freycinet Expedition. Her name was Josephine Cortes. Born in 1795, she was 25 when her portrait was memorialized by the artist Jacques Arago. This woman with a name became my standard-bearer for a very confident, well-established mover and shaker in the early 19th century. I learned later that she was my tåta’s (Jose Martinez Torres) great-grandmother and my great-great-great-grandmother. Every time I look at her portrait, I am reminded about the importance of speaking the names of women who have helped to shape who we are as CHamoru culture bearers.
There have been many who have inspired me to write, speak out and act boldly. Among them are the women of my achafñak, Nåna, Maria Perez Calvo Torres; my mom, Mariquita “Tita” Calvo Torres Souder; my nina, Lagrimas “Ama” Leon Guerrero Untalan; and my mentors: Cecilia “Chilang” Bamba, Clotilde “Ding” Gould, Bernadita “Benit” Dungca, Gloria “Lola” Nelson, Magdalena “Maggie” Taitano, Candelaria “Candy” Rios, Pilar “Pilang” Lujan, Elizabeth “Belle” Arriola, Clementina “Tina” Perez and Katherine “Doc” Aguon. Your names are etched in my heart.
Dr. Laura M. Torres Souder is CEO of Souder, Betances and Associates Inc., vice chair of the Kumisión i Fino' CHamoru and chairperson of the Guam Indigenous Heritage Alliance (GIHA). She is an author, historian, educator and literacy advocate.