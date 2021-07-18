The month of July is bookended by two significant holidays for us on Guam, July 4 and July 21. While we can take a leave of absence from our regular work or house chores to celebrate and enjoy getting together with family and friends, we must also make sense of what these days mean to us. For me, Liberation Day is filled with contradictions. It is a bittersweet day. The specter of freedom rings strong in its name. Yet, the sound of liberation rings hollow to the Taotao Tåno’, whose aspirations for self-determination remain unfulfilled.
No one dare deny that July 21, 1944, marked the end of World War II for the people of Guam. No one dare deny that the return of U.S. armed forces signaled the end of cruel and brutal oppression by the Japanese Imperial Army. No one dare deny that the CHamoru people herded into concentration camps toward the end of Japanese occupation experienced true liberation from their persecution as prisoners of war.
No one dare deny that World War II survivors feel forever beholden to the Marines who freed them from bondage.
War is horrible. When people are freed from their captivity, they feel a bond of gratitude that is sacred. They instantly develop a loyalty and patriotism that is hard to begrudge even if difficult to swallow for some of their descendants. We, who were born after the war, must understand the historical context of these sentiments and not besmirch the genuine feelings of liberation that CHamoru people who survived the war felt for their liberators. To do so would be profoundly disrespectful.
While we recognize the honor and special tribute of this day to the thousands of GIs that risked their lives and limbs to free captives of war in numerous places throughout the globe and how that played out on our shores, we must never forget the contradictions that have ensued for 77 years following July 21, 1944.
“Liberation” has exacted a heavy price. Loyalty and patriotism have demanded a blood tax. A disproportionate number of CHamoru men and women have fought America’s wars and died or have borne wounds of war which haunt them daily.
Two thirds of the island’s best lands were taken by eminent domain without much protest. While some of those lands have been returned to their owners or the government of Guam on behalf of the people – some of Guam’s best beaches and spectacular vistas are kept beyond the reach of the Taotao Tåno’. Barbed wire fences abound. They are a constant reminder that even in our homeland we are ordered to keep out. Talk about land alienation and its consequences. Our very identity as the people of the land is intrinsically bound with the land. Without our land anchoring our sense of homeland, who are we?
The contradiction in the word liberation is especially painful. The Merriam Webster Dictionary defines the term this way, “the act of setting someone free from imprisonment, slavery, or oppression; release.” Such words as deliverance, salvation, unshackling, unbinding, emancipation, enfranchisement, nondiscrimination and freedom from subjugation are listed as synonyms.
Wow, my head aches when I think how far away we are from these ideals. Guam is a colony. We are a non-self-governing territory of the United States. We are second class citizens. Our political fate is in the hands of Congress. The Constitution and its amendments do not fully apply.
Liberation Day should inspire gratitude and respect. We need to honor those who created the day as a special memorial to survival. We need to honor those whom our parents and grandparents saw fit to elevate as liberators. Indeed, they were. They deserve to be acknowledged and thanked profusely. Many of us can trace part of our parentage to those who stormed the beaches of our island to free us from occupation by foreign forces or those who came shortly thereafter and stayed. We cannot dare deny that. It is part of our legacy.
But, we dare not forget that the story of Liberation is only half written. It begs for a just and fair conclusion. One that is truly emancipating. This unfinished business is now our business. Lest we forget.