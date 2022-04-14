Ideally, normal public high school would end at the 10th grade. At that point, all students could choose one of several paths for two more years of education. Some could choose to go to the University of Guam or Guam Community College for two years of college work. Or students could choose a career program in construction, practical nursing, law enforcement or a military track. Or students could choose a track to directly enter the workplace in an apprentice program.
In his famous 2010 TED Talk, “Changing Education Paradigms,” Sir Ken Robinson raised a number of great points on why we need to reform education. The model we are currently using has not likely kept up with modern societal needs. We also are reconsidering the notion that college degrees are for everyone. Do we need to have an important discussion about career training also? The two concepts can fit together, but we need to design them to cooperate.
Ask anyone over 25 what they thought of the last two years of high school, you will likely hear the same answer over and over again. A lot of the energy is placed on social concerns. It is likely that the 16- to 18-year-old education bridge approach might work better. Under this concept, the last two years that would be used for traditional high school would be a more direct path to adult life. Students not in special programs over 18 years old should be placed in a program to complete their education rather than keeping them in high school. We have existing adult programs.
What would an education bridge look like? In a nutshell, the last two years traditionally devoted to high school would be repurposed to fit current society needs. Eligible students could go directly into degree programs at GCC and UOG. While GCC has led the way with its wonderful middle college concept, nothing would prevent UOG from establishing a charter school at each public high school with full college credit that is also counted for high school credit. If we looked at emerging funding streams, students may be eligible for federal aid for these kinds of programs in the future. A student could finish high school with two years of college credit. GCC has shown it can be done.
Vocational education and career programs should also be more fully emphasized. For example, there are high school practical nursing programs in the U.S. mainland we should look at. These programs allow students to work toward an LPN certification their senior year in high school. In the last few years we have also had great strides taken with the trades academy for construction jobs.
It would be great to start rethinking the last two years of high school and developing more choices for our youth. Our young people should have a variety of interchangeable options to try and they should look forward to moving on with their futures. The class of 2022 will live to over 100 on average, so they have a lot to look forward to.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.