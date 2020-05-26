Interim Guam Visitors Bureau CEO Carl Gutierrez says COVID-19 has presented Guam with a unique opportunity to reimagine the visitor industry, and change from a predominantly budget destination to one that also attracts a more free-spending clientele.
He visualizes tourism development from new investors, which would encourage existing industry players to consider enhancing facilities, expansions, and new projects.
The virus has hit the reset button on the global visitor market. Gutierrez accurately points out that destinations that make bold moves to adjust to shifting demand will be the winners.
Reimagination can’t stop with tourism
Every business owner, corporate manager, and government official should be looking at the model proposed by the former governor and ask one question: “How can we reimagine our (business/agency/department/unit)?”
The common approach would be to think that given enough time, things will return to normal. That would be comfortable and we like comfortable.
However, it’s unlikely and would also be ignoring a huge opportunity.
A new and smaller GovGuam?
I’ve said it before and here it comes again – politicians will NEVER reduce the size of government. A gazillion editorials in the last 50 years haven’t changed that. Cutting jobs is not how to get re-elected.
The way to change the government is to shift the authority and responsibility from elected representatives to the people who work in the agencies. They deal with systemic problems and shortcomings every day and know what needs to be fixed.
I know good and talented GovGuam workers who are thoroughly frustrated with the politics, lack of vision, reluctance to make improvements, and people who are on the payroll but don’t contribute much.
The reality of cutting government jobs
We should all encourage a plan that streamlines operations and eliminates unnecessary positions. Money saved could be added to capital improvements.
Let’s also acknowledge that some agencies need more people, law enforcement being one.
In terms of actual terminations, the question is how will people support their families if the private sector isn’t prepared to offer much more than entry-level employment? It’s less of an issue if GovGuam workers can exit that system and find decent jobs on the outside.
This brings Gutierrez back into the picture, in his other role of pursuing economic growth. Guam needs to step up investment in the recruiting of foreign companies to establish operations here. Now is the time. We can develop those jobs that will be needed by former government employees.
It won’t happen overnight
How long could it take to come up with a plan to reimagine and to some degree reinvent government? If we start now and get the planning phase going, I believe we can see incremental progress in the short term, but it might be 2024-2025 before we have significant change.
Even if it took longer, it’s still better than pursuing the road to status quo we’re now on.
Would politicians support this?
If the employees themselves favor an upgraded government that also requires changes in staffing, then the politicians are just “bending to the will of the people” by approving the plan. That provides some protection against voter backlash.
I’m sure there will be hoops to jump through to make this happen. I’m also sure it would be difficult for elected officeholders to give up any authority over government redesign. Especially so if much of their power base comes from GovGuam employees.
Maybe you think I’m in political dreamland here. Fine, I’ll accept that. If you don’t like what I’m suggesting, give me your alternative to the right-sizing of government that is decades overdue.
Every business needs the same vision
We in the business community also need to rethink our operations. Each industry and organization has to do an A to Z evaluation of how it’s going to move forward, starting now.
Everything is up for grabs and uncertain. This includes staffing and employee development, supply chains, how much space is now actually necessary, new product planning and more. We’ll dig into this again in next Tuesday’s column.
Reimagination is the business of possibilities. Hewlett-Packard once coined the phrase “what if.” Get your team together and start throwing that around this week.
