Catching up on recent current events has gotten me frustrated and overwhelmed. Another mass shooting in the country, another pedestrian killed in Guam, our public schools failing health and sanitary standards, and inflation and unaffordable housing options contributing to more people struggling and becoming unhoused. And it’s only March.
Someone wake me up when the craziness of the year ends, I’d like to say. It's easy to throw in the towel about things getting better and to believe that anything we do is futile since these problems will likely continue. At one point, I found myself feeling deflated and agreeing with a common sentiment that I have heard from other people, “It is what it is.”
But I’ve learned to stop myself from delving into apathetic pessimism. It is one thing to recognize the current conditions of the world we live in and the serious problems and issues our society faces, but it is another to be complacent with the status quo and ignore the harsh realities many are experiencing until we ourselves are personally affected. Nothing changes if nothing changes.
When we talk about making the world a better place, it starts with the individual. So, what do we as individuals do first? Simple. It all starts with our imagination, or rather, our reimagination.
I am a firm believer that imagining a world beyond “what is” and going into “what can be” and what may seem impossible is a stepping stone to creating positive change. Thinking about the kind of world we want to live in begins with dabbling in the realm of “impossibilities," of things that swerve away from our expectations, norms, and “rules” about the world we have come to believe.
I’m reminded of the lyrics from Rodger & Hammerstein’s Cinderella song titled, “Impossible; It’s Possible”:
"But the world is full of zanies and fools Who don’t believe in sensible rules And won’t believe what sensible people say, And because these daft and dewy-eyed dopes Keep building up impossible hopes, Impossible things are happ’ning every day!"
Reimagining the world may be simple, but it is far from easy. To dream of impossible things is to go against the current and to deconstruct and break apart beliefs that you and/or others around you may have held for so long. Because a requisite to dreaming is to forget about bureaucratic rules, partisanships, fiscal or legal limitations, skepticism, or cynicism in the meantime, it is often seen as hopelessly idealistic and naïve.
But history informs us otherwise. There was a point in time the following things were considered illegal, immoral, and/or impossible in our society: airplanes, interracial marriage, space travel, women wearing pants, the Internet, and smartphones. Additionally, there were so many legal, common and/or “sensible” things that people probably thought were going to last forever, such as the slave trade, the inability of women to vote, child labor, and 70-plus-hour workweeks. It is only impossible until it becomes possible, and the bridge between the two is in the power of reimagining the world.
So, I ask myself, “What does a better Guam look like?”
I see an island where its people are the true architects and drivers of its destiny. People safely walk or bike to work or do errands because of well-lit roads and sufficient sidewalks and crosswalks. Unhoused people, people with addictions and medical fundraisers are rare because urgency, empathy and inafa’maolek are embedded in the systems. Families enjoy thriving oceans and jungles more frequently because they don't need two to three jobs to survive. No coconut rhinoceros beetles, no brown tree snakes, no chains of love suffocating trees. I hear the chirping of native birds and the laughter of healthy children in playgrounds across villages.
In honor of Mes CHamoru, the question of how we reimagine Guam is a good discussion to have not only with ourselves, but our community, including the youth. How do we reimagine Guam? What do we see, smell, hear and experience? What is there plenty of? What doesn’t exist anymore? And in answering, we can go beyond lamenting about how the world is and work toward how better the world can be.
Dulce Amor Imbo is a student pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Guam and a recent graduate of the Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps. She is a mental health advocate working toward a more sustainable lifestyle. She hails from the village of Mangilao.