The entire world is abuzz with the coronavirus. Fortunately, to date, Guam has not had any (officially) recorded cases.
This is the second recorded release of a form of virus from China and the less-than-candid handling of information from the Chinese government, while discomforting, is not to be unexpected from a country that holds tight rein/control on its population.
This is one of those instances where living on a small island in the middle of the Pacific can have positive attributes, since we can more easily control access from outside sources.
The Federated States of Micronesia leadership took a fast and harder position than did Guam by barring any incoming flights or passengers from all of their states in a very rapid manner. They realized they did not have the medical capacity to deal with the spread of the virus. Kudos to their leadership for acting so proactively.
While their economy may have suffered during the outset of this situation, they will very likely benefit from such wise handling of the situation overall and in the longer term. We will see if the travel ban for the FSM was a wise decision or if it creates more problems downstream and more problems than it was worth.
The situation on Guam
On the other hand, the government of Guam has not been as wise in the overall handling of this situation and, in particular, the handling of the economic situation that is hitting small and large businesses alike. The tourism sector of the economy is rapidly drying up and the travel, hotel, restaurant and entertainment sectors are really feeling the pinch.
Our neighbors to the north in Saipan are being hit even harder than are we.
Rather than delaying the government-imposed minimum wage increase, the Democratic-led government allowed it to kick in as planned. So now we are seeing layoffs and decreased working hours hitting even harder.
Along the same lines, rather than rolling back the 5% gross receipts tax to the original 4% for businesses, they simply delayed asking the businesses to make these payments.
This is similar to the government delaying the ultimate execution of a prisoner. The end result remains the same and the anguish of waiting is simply protracted.
For the small and larger business owner it offers no real assistance of any kind, only the putting off of paying the piper (government) for the taxes they impose to feed their growing hunger for money they have never had to earn.
The definition of 'crazy'
When COVID-19 actually lands on our shores (as it will) the people in positions of authority in this government are very likely going to end up with egg on their face for the decisions – or lack thereof – that they have made.
What will be important is, when election time rolls around in November, that the voting populace remember the harm that was caused and who caused it, and that they not be allowed to be placed in a position to do so again.
To paraphrase: Doing the same thing in the same manner you have done in the past and expecting different results is the definition of "crazy."
None of us want to be labeled as "crazy." Or do we?
Esta.