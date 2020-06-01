Last Monday was Memorial Day and I heard so many folks say, "Happy Memorial Day" to each other but I do not know how it can be happy. Unless of course they are happy to be able to live in a free nation. Their freedom comes at a very high price.
Memorial Day is not just for "THE BIGGEST MEMORIAL DAY SALE OF THE YEAR." It is for us to be respectful and remember our heroes who've gone before us.
Personally, Memorial Day only brings back memories of so many things that for me are simply impossible to forget. Memories of friends and brothers lost in battle. Young lives sacrificed so that others may live peacefully in freedom.
It brings to mind the phrase, "Don't mean nuthin'" and the 10,000-click stare on a young man's face as he speechlessly looks out into the distance. The mind's way of hiding the horrific details and the pain that hides inside that they carry each day.
Or the cries of pain from men as you worked so hard to keep them alive. Maybe it's the charred bodies of brave young men, pulled from the wreckage of a downed plane or helicopter. Men who died a horrible death being burned alive.
At times these memories make my blood run cold. At other times the rush of memories brings so many unstoppable tears. Those that I speak of are the real heroes who sacrificed their lives for me and you.
My career took me to many nations throughout the Pacific and into Europe. There are so many countries in which people do not have the freedoms nor the quality of life afforded to those in the United States and its territories.
One of my team members was medically evacuated twice and is now buried in Arlington. While he survived the gunbattles and the siege at Khe Sanh, he and so many others continue to suffer war-related medical issues. Many of those issues were connected to Agent Orange-related diseases. Or Agent Orange poisoning.
It was not until the late 1980s and early '90s that the truth began to leak to the public. The government and the industrial world fought hard to deny that the numerous illnesses were brought on by AO. But now we are losing Vietnam veterans at the speed of light to AO-related cancers, ischemic heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and numerous other debilitating diseases.
This poison is just lying in wait inside of us preparing to ambush our health. So many men have died without the benefit of knowing why, nor an admission by the government to being at fault.
Every American should visit Arlington National Cemetery. This sacred site with more than 400,000 gravesites and 624 acres of headstones of the fallen. Perhaps they will understand the sacrifices made by many young Americans over the years.
But those heroes will remain alive as long as people, like you and I, remember them. It angers me that there are those out there who take our military for granted.
During their careers, our current military men and women are deployed numerous times to hostile lands where they are placed in harm's way.
They still die for their country, for you and me. They are the ones to remember on Memorial Day.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.