As Thomas Jefferson wrote, “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”
Today is Memorial Day, a time that has been set aside to remember those who have paid the price that allows for the freedoms and liberties we all enjoy.
Our freedoms and liberties are far too often taken for granted and too many times, they're even exploited.
It is also a time set aside to remember those who have paid the ultimate price so we can enjoy these freedoms and liberties.
We always have and always will live in a dangerous world – with far too many power-hungry and greedy people – many in sheep’s clothing. We call them dictators, rulers, terrorists and at times – unfortunately for us – elected politicians.
But in their midst, there are real leaders that we don't have to worry about.
Our freedoms will always be at risk – as can be seen, today, in the situations being dealt with in Ukraine and many other areas around the globe - where people live in constant fear for their own and their families' lives and freedoms.
There have been and will always be power-hungry greedy political tyrants internationally, domestically and regionally who are willing to deprive us of our God-given and heavily paid for freedoms.
Our American forefathers saw the writing on the wall after they battled such greedy tyrants and then drafted our Constitution whose first Ten Amendments are our Bill of Rights.
These documents guarantee our citizens so many God-given and inalienable rights that today are too often taken for granted.
Far too many of those signing that Constitution gave their hard-earned wealth, lives and families so that we may live in freedom today.
Some would claim that we live in a more modern world than when these critical documents were originally drafted. However, the human heart remains as dark today as it was when the caveman and dinosaurs roamed the earth.
These documents remain as valid today as they were when originally drafted.
Additionally, too often, the citizens of our great nation and here on Guam fail to recognize the reality that less than 1% of our citizens willingly sign up to join our military and protect those precious rights that the other 99% enjoy – without cost – each and every day.
So, as you spend this day with your family, take the time to remind them all that while they enjoy their food, drinks and fellowship, they do so because of the price that has been paid by those who have gone before them and paid that price – at times ultimately - for their freedom to do so and live without fear of violence.
Take a moment today and drive to the War in the Pacific National Historical Park in Asan. Walk among the 3,000-plus flags that represent the lives that were taken and given to make today's freedoms possible.
May God bless America, Guam and all democracies around the world. May he comfort the families of those who have paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we all enjoy today.
And may he grant those we elect and place in positions of authority the wisdom to understand the price that has been paid for their ability to do so.
May he also grant them the courage to protect and defend our right to live as Constitutionally free people.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.