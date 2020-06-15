The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world, with not only the health of millions of people but with global economies as well. Add to this the People's Republic of China showing more aggressive behavior in the Pacific region and you are potentially setting the stage for something cataclysmic to happen.
The larger economies of the world, such as the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and others, have further increased their debt-to-asset ratios, leaving fewer nations left to buy bonds to bail them out.
This will make it even more difficult for smaller locations such as Guam to be able to lean heavily on the U.S. for assistance.
This, in turn, makes the way forward more unwieldy for those states or territories that knowingly drove themselves deeper and deeper into debt thinking they could lean on the U.S. government for a bailout.
That should ring loud and clear in the ears of the government of Guam's administrators and senators. Especially since it appears, at least from their actions and inactions, that they thought there would be a never-ending flow of money from the very nation that, on far too many occasions prior to the pandemic, they sneered at, fought with or snubbed.
These same elected officials closed or allowed the closure of private businesses and government offices. While these government officials closed down private business, costing tens of thousands of people their jobs, they simultaneously closed local government offices but kept those employees on the government payroll.
The Legislature virtually went into hiding as the majority of the senators abdicated their responsibility to the public to balance out the actions of the administration.
We now are witness to thousands of people waiting in early morning darkness to get free food for their families. Thousands are also being made to wait for their unemployment payments while government employees who did not work claimed their paychecks from the tax dollars of those waiting for food.
The time has come to downsize the government of Guam.
As we move into the future, that responsibility rests squarely on the shoulders of this administration and Legislature.
Does anyone in government really believe that in a few months all the tourists will return, and the hotels, bars, restaurants and small businesses will reopen? Where do these politicians think the tax revenues that were formerly generated by all of these businesses will come from – a magic bottle of tax elixir?
After living and working here for more than 50 years, I can assure you that tax revenues that the politicians have grown accustomed to loosely spending are gone for the foreseeable future.
That means they will not be able to continue to support this bloated government. They can try to blame it on the pandemic, but the blame rests squarely on their shoulders.
They and only they have made the decisions that have placed the island in this predicament, and they are the ones who must pay the piper come Election Day.
Remember their foolishness and the vote-pandering decisions as you enter the voting booth.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.