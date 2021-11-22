As Thanksgiving approaches, I am very thankful for the life the Lord has given me.
There have been times of joy and times of sadness; scant times and times of plenty.
Woven among those times are the strands of the many relationships I’ve had in the last six decades. The people I’ve known and the richness each has added to my life are the greatest blessings of all.
As I fill this column space, I am especially thankful for one particular woman: Marilyn Weishaar.
Marilyn Weishaar was an editor’s editor. When I met her, she was the lifestyle editor of the Aberdeen (S.D.) American News.
It would have been easy to have been intimidated by her.
Her face reflected years of newsroom experience—lines had been dug deep from years of dealing with deadlines and reporters.
In the editor’s seat, she was all business. It was obvious that no misplaced modifier, no split infinitive or no mixed metaphor would survive her scrutiny.
She was tough on copy and tough on writers.
But the toughness was a facade. Not too far beneath, Marilyn was a cream puff. She was a caring and thoughtful lady.
She appreciated fine things. She collected Hummel and Boyds Bears figurines, as well as other series.
And she appreciated fine writing. When she found a writer with promise, she would invest in that writer to bring out the best.
She invested in me.
For months I had been asking about writing a column for her, but there was never room. Lifestyle space is often at a premium.
Then on April 22, 1996, humor columnist Erma Bombeck died. Bombeck was a mother who started her columnist career at age 37. For many years, she had been my inspiration. I wrote a tribute to Bombeck and took it to Marilyn.
Marilyn read it approvingly.
“You know, we haven’t found anyone to fill Bombeck’s space,” she said.
“So,” I said, “let me be Bombeck.”
She nodded and ran into the head editor’s office. She came back quickly.
“Bombeck’s space Sunday after next,” she said, thrusting the copy into my hands. “You’ll have to cut it.”
I’m still cutting things, 25 years later.
Last week, Marilyn died after a brief fight with cancer.
And though I’m sad, I’m yet thankful that God wove Marilyn Weishaar into my life.
Good-bye, Boss. I’ll miss you.
My editor.
My mentor.
My friend.