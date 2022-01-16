Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a private citizen. A member of one of the most despised groups in American society. He was active as a public figure for a mere 13 years. Yet, MLK led a movement which transformed American institutions. His leadership traits propelled him to national prominence. He became a pivotal historical figure. King is worthy of being recognized as a giant in U.S. history. Ultimately, he earned a place of honor in the National Mall.
King took a different path to greatness. Heretofore, monuments in the National Mall were reserved for presidents. With the available resources of the federal government at their disposal, national leaders have been able to marshal citizens to respond to challenges threatening the existence of the country.
Both Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln secured their status as giants because they overcame huge challenges threatening the very fabric of the nation in its first hundred years. Jefferson led in providing the mission statement of the American Revolution and doubling the size of the young nation. Lincoln worked to keep the Union from being permanently torn apart.
King was an eloquent Southern preacher. He witnessed the racial discrimination that ran rampant in both the South and the North. After King, equality before the law became the ideal for U.S. citizens to pursue. He led both the despised and the privileged to share in the common goal of closing the gap between what America preached about racial equality and what it practiced.
The genius and legacy of MLK is that he appealed to the most despised, powerless and politically marginalized people in our society to recognize him as leader of the civil rights movement. King also persuaded significant members of the dominant society to join him in the common goal of dismantling segregation and practices that benefited them at the expense of other Americans.
Once Black Americans determined to pursue equality collectively, it was imperative for Whites to realize that it was in their most patriotic interest to welcome it. His capacity for building coalitions of interest to embrace this vision was unparalleled. Michael Eric Dyson notes, “King challenged our nation’s moral memory. He bid America to make good on promises of justice and freedom for all persons, promises that had been extended two centuries before. Part of King’s enormous genius was the ability to force America to confront its conscience.”
The racial tensions of the 1950s and '60s threatened to escalate into more violent confrontations. National unity seemed impossible. Riots, police brutality, burning cities and the activation of the National Guard contributed to the crisis. As the Cold War raged on the international front, media coverage exposed both domestic and foreign hypocrisy between what we preached and practiced. This gave Dr. King momentum for his cause.
His courage in the face of threats to his life gave hope to his followers and silenced many of his critics. The willingness to put his life on the line for his caused clearly defined the intensity of his commitment. In his words, “If physical death is the price that I must pay to free my white brothers and sisters from a permanent death of the spirit, then nothing can be more redemptive.”
Perhaps his greatest leadership trait was understanding the core of what America believed about itself. Using his masterful voice, he appealed to Americans from all walks of life to engage nonviolently for making discrimination based on race illegal and for mandatory voting rights. His biographer noted, “He brilliantly urged America to reclaim a heritage of democracy buried beneath cold documents and callous deeds.” Continues Dyson: “King’s career … is simply the most faithful measure of American identity and national citizenship we are likely to witness.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. truly belongs among the giants of history. He was able to do for his generation what Jefferson and Lincoln did for theirs. He stood, spoke and delivered. Jefferson’s preamble to the Declaration of Independence set the nation on its course. Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address made the case for preserving the Union. Dr. King ’s “I Have a Dream,” speech galvanized the nation to live up to its creed.
At 39, he was assassinated trying to save the nation he loved from its worst impulses. That struggle continues.