Survival is a quality that all living beings possess. Humans have struggled through millennia to survive famine, drought, other natural catastrophes and disasters of their own making, like war. No place is immune and no person is exempt from this human condition. The Oxford Dictionary defines survival as “ the state or fact of continuing to live or exist, typically in spite of an accident, ordeal or difficult circumstance.” The second definition offers a slightly different perspective, “an object or practice that has continued to exist from an earlier time.”
If it so common in the lives of people, why does the media punctuate political and mundane news stories with acts of heroism? Why are there many reality shows built around the themes of survival in desolate islands, jungles and other exotic places? Why has survival ranked highly in nonfiction literature and is often the subject of great family films. Why are we so fascinated with survival if we all do it?
June 28 is War Survivor Remembrance Day here in Guam. Most of the CHamoru people who survived the war and fought on our land are no longer with us. Only those born during the war or who were young children remain as a slowly receding memory of a time almost forgotten. That is why we have to pause and pay tribute. That is why we have to remember the courage, strength, faith and resiliency of our families who endured the unbearable and lived to tell that story.
It is hard for young people who were born decades after the war to connect with the memories of our parents and grandparents and other relatives, even vaguely, as they suffered the indignity of occupation by enemy forces. The bitter aftereffects of brutal beheadings, rape, violence, and the constant assault on honor and dignity were rarely spoken about by that great generation of survivors. They chose to remain silent about their suffering so that their children would not have to fight those demons. That is well worth remembering.
The characters of steel, Guam’s war survivors forged to hide their wounds so that the generations living today could be shielded from their pain speak volumes about how faith really works in human life and how resiliency is nurtured and kept alive. That is well worth remembering.
Their stories link us with a past that changed the course of our future. So much so, that we reckon time with the markers “antes di i gera or prewar” and “desde i gera or postwar.” Guam’s valiant have fought in many wars, none of which were of our making, but all of which exacted a heavy blood tax. What makes World War II different is that it was fought on our soil and threatened the survival of our land and the continuity of our people. That is well worth remembering.
I’ve often thought about the social pathology our people have experienced since the war, and I can’t help but relate the post-traumatic stress that has manifested itself in addictions and destructive behavior to unresolved issues that stemmed from World War II and other wars fought offshore since. Our experience in Guam is but a microcosm of the effects of war on communities across the globe. In spite of the war’s devastating trauma and its lingering effects, there is much to be said about the faith, strength, endurance and resilient spirit of Guam’s war survivors. That is their legacy.
Today we have just emerged from the unthinkable war against an enemy not even visible to the naked eye. An enemy so powerful that it has taken millions of lives. Nearly two hundred of Guam’s residents have succumbed and thousands more will have to deal with health challenges as a result of COVID-19 for the rest of their lives. The CHamoru word for epidemic is peste, which also means, “plague, pest or scourge.” Words that we never really expected we would use to describe our modern, 21st century reality. Yet, here we are in 2021 so ready to navigate beyond COVID-19. As we make that journey as an island community, it behooves us to remember the war survivors and the lessons we learned from them. It is their strength and resiliency that has become ours. That is well worth remembering.