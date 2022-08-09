If you respond to the title above with, “Nobody is irreplaceable and the business will go on,” I agree — except under what conditions will it continue? We’ll get to that.
For now, whether due to resignation or termination, let’s push aside the idea that you can somehow retain your big player, whom we’ll call Jackie. She is going to leave. Let’s break it down.
Time pressure
The first consideration is how soon you must make the replacement. If Jackie gives you two weeks’ notice out of the blue, then it’s highly unlikely you’ll be able to find someone of equivalent skills in such a short time.
Don’t panic. Doing so leads you to get a rush of people in the door, doing fast interviews and picking whom you think is the best of the bunch. If not that, you’ll grab someone else on the team and slap them into the key role when they may not be ready.
This makes the chance of failing much higher. In any case, expect a reduction in performance. It’s almost always part of the cost of replacing a major talent like Jackie. You’re going to have to scramble to cover her work responsibilities, while going through the recruitment process.
Mistakes will be made, and things will fall through the cracks. Be ready for that, and don’t allow your emotions to burden those now tasked with carrying the load.
A better scenario
You’ve got a great relationship with Jackie, she is emotionally invested in the team’s success, and she wants to give you the maximum notice possible so the company can find the right replacement and make a smooth transition.
With the advantage of time and Jackie wanting all to go well, you ask her to play an active role in the process of choosing the right candidate. This is an advantage for several reasons.
Big producers know other big producers
Whether we’re talking about salespeople, managers, IT superstars, specialized technicians, you name it. They likely know the best talent, and may also know who might be open to an offer.
If you’re thinking of replacing Jackie with someone already on the payroll, I’d welcome her opinion on each prospect. Managers don’t see everything, and Jackie may know things I don’t, or view people in a way I don’t. If she is firm in her opinion that a person is wrong for the job, I’m certainly going to take notice of that.
Everybody I’ve ever known who might be considered “irreplaceable,” could sniff out high performers instantly.
It’s easy to get this wrong
Too many companies overestimate the skills of potential candidates, figuring they’ll grow into the role. They may also underestimate a worthy candidate and ignore them. A good leader effectively evaluates talent, and whenever possible, gets qualified interviewers to help. I’d ask Jackie to be a part of this.
Minimize this problem: Training
You need to be honest with yourself about the kind of training and development plan in place at your company.
If Jackie is your No. 1 talent, what are you doing for those who rank behind her? Are you consistently building their skills, as well as providing experiences that will prepare them to move up when the opportunity shows up?
Minimize this problem: Networking
Are you on a friendly basis with key talent in other organizations, both your industry and others? Would you be able to meet with at least three potential candidates in the next five to 10 working days, if you got the two weeks’ notice today? Do you have current contact information for the ones who would be on your “short list”?
Minimize this problem: Coaching
If you’re Jackie’s boss, are you as a leader seeing that her needs are met, other than straight financial? Do you know her well, her priorities, and her goals? Do you sit down with her a couple of times per year to find out how you can help her do even better? Are you coaching her, reassessing and resetting goals?
If you are doing these things and have this kind of relationship with your major talent, I’d say it’s almost impossible for you to be surprised with a two-week notice.
Losing a key worker is no fun. It can be traumatic. Hopefully, something here will make the loss easier to handle, or avoid altogether.
Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.