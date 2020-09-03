I am very pleased the primary has been canceled. As I have said before, I do not believe that partisan primaries are acceptable under the Guam Organic Act for the delegate to Congress and gubernatorial positions. While the primary was canceled for practical health reasons, I hope next year the Guam Legislature will discuss this important concern.
At this point, we can likely expect a runoff election on Nov. 17 for the delegate position. If the Republicans turn out as they normally do, about 38-42% will vote for Wil Castro. This virtually ensures he will have a spot in the runoff. In my view, the real race at the general election will be between current Delegate Michael San Nicolas and former Delegate Robert Underwood. There are a number of ways to forecast this race. All else equal, there is a lot more longitudinal data for Robert Underwood in this type of single office race. Unlike the gaggle we elect to the Guam Legislature, the delegate race is easier to track from election to election. A runoff may be needed because if Republicans are able to keep it together, about 60 percentage points will be left open. It is very hard to get a 50%-plus-one margin, but it can happen.
On the other races, there are 15 legislative seats open and three senators will not return. The three totally open seats will likely be filled by former senators in relative levels. This all-Republican former senator group includes Tony Ada, Frank Blas, Joanne Brown and Chris Duenas. As I have said before, about two to three additional seats may be at play. If the Republicans made a strong party effort and discouraged crossovers, the Republicans might be able to squeeze by with a basic majority. While it is not likely, it is possible. There is a pragmatic reason in Guam politics for this. When the governor is a Democrat, political jobs dry up for Republicans, so they migrate over and work hard to take the Legislature.
The famous political scientist V.O. Key developed a whole set of theories on elections and election shifts. In my opinion, it is more likely that the Republicans will attain a majority in 2022 than in 2020. The Democrats are fairly well entrenched and the COVID-19 crisis has created an incumbent default in a number of ways.
A couple of days before the current shutdown, I pulled a packet to run for the school board. Because it takes 150 signatures and I am in the health risk zone, I will not turn in the packet. The school board race does not allow write-ins, or I would try that route. I have some brief comments about the school board election. Why doesn’t the Legislature make it easier for people to run for the school board? Why are court and police clearances needed? Why not just require a heavy penalty declaration? I want to see more parents on the school board. Maybe lower the age to 18 to run?