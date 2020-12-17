I will continue to talk about a Guam Constitution in the coming weeks. As I have mentioned, the federal law authorizing Guam to write a constitution tasks the Guam Legislature with calling a constitutional convention. Right after the law was passed, Guam wrote a constitution and it was approved by the U.S. Congress. While it failed to get support from Guam voters, it has been over 40 years since we have tried to move this forward. The key is the Guam Legislature.
These weekly columns often give me a chance to talk about the things I am doing research on. One thing I work a lot on is the Guam Legislature. Over the last 24 years, I have spent a lot of time talking to current and former senators about their experiences. They actually have a lot to say. When the 36th Guam Legislature is sworn in next year, it will be very different from 35th Guam Legislature. The 2018 elections clear-cut membership in the Legislature and we ended up with a relatively new group of senators.
As I have mentioned before, there are a set of critical election theories that apply to Guam legislative elections. In effect, the controlling party in the legislature often shifts in relation to the controlling party in the executive branch. In common terms, when a Republican is elected governor, the Legislature will shift toward the Democrats. When a Democrat becomes governor, the Legislature will shift Republican. This appears to primarily be a function of political jobs. Governors are able to use patronage and assign good jobs to party members. Since this dries up opportunities in the executive, the Legislature becomes the dissenting focus. I believe that the 2020 election was the start of this shift. The main question is whether the shift will continue.
While I have a doctorate in political science, I don’t view the study of politics as a science. I do work on the data and administrative sides of my field. There is a stark split between public administration academics and academics who study politics. In my field, we try to quantify everything.
For me, the 36th Guam Legislature will be very different from the 35th because of a simple data point. In the 35th Legislature, the experience level of Democrat senators was about 2.0 terms. The experience level for Republicans was about 2.0 terms. In the 36th Guam Legislature the experience level for the Democrats is about 3.1 terms. The experience level for the Republicans is about 4.3 terms. In the next two years, the Republicans will have a very distinct experience advantage over most of the Democrats. This means they may know how to play the game better than the Democrats.
In terms of a Guam Constitution, the Legislature could work on larger goals instead of the Mickey Mouse nonsense that bored staffers normally work on. There is no reason Guam could not have an approved constitution and an updated commonwealth proposal in process by 2022.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.