If you talk to any of my friends, they will tell you the same thing: "McNinch doesn't think like everyone else." It is true. I am crazy about following rules and not breaking the law. Anyone who has taken classes with me knows this. Don’t break the law. If you disagree with the law, have the courage to change it. But don’t break it because you don’t agree with it.
If I had it my way, the next Legislature would not pass any new laws. They would simply work to correct all the mistakes in the current Guam Code that really make our government inefficient. No new laws, just reform the Guam Code to throw out all of the junk that makes our laws not work well.
My dear readers, I am very tempted to do a full review of what the senators have done in the last two years. Ninety percent of their actions are junk. Because of COVID-19, a lot of items have slipped by without real review. To be frank, most of the folks this term will slip through. The Democrats will retain the majority, the leadership may change but that’s it. Will it be Tina or Therese as speaker? The issue is that Republicans do not have the mass to retake the Legislature. So the only point is, who do the Republicans want to align with to elect a speaker? This is the key. All else equal, the Democratic split makes this a speaker selection race.
You know I say it like it is. If you follow politics, you know many of these things already. All else equal, the Democrats have more candidates and incumbents than the Republicans, so the majority will be 8-7 to 10-5 in the 2022 elections. So who will be speaker? Whomever the Republicans pick. It is basic politics. In my view, the Republicans will vote with Tina Barnes.
There is nothing new under the sun. My point this week comes from the 1930s-1950s political scientist V.O. Key. Key believed in something he called critical elections. These are elections that change the majority. These elections happen in cycles. But Guam is different.
In the Guam case, I think that critical elections can happen in the interim. So Tina Barnes can retake her seat. On the other hand, in the 2024 election, a mass of Republicans can take the majority.
The reality is that Democratic governors have a lot of jobs that then suck away jobs from the Legislature. This then builds Republicans in the Legislature to the point that they take the majority. In 20222 this hasn’t happened yet. So the natural default is that Republicans pick a speaker they like more.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.