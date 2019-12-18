Next year I resolve never to hike into an active volcano.
Now it is just plain silly how often people die under the most avoidable conditions. We are tempted to ask, “don’t people worry about their basic safety?” but then things like the White Island volcano mishap in New Zeland happens. A not-so-innocent day of adventure ends up in flames (every pun intended).
Call me a heartless jerk for not feeling sorry for them, but I don’t. It’s not like they were kidnapped and then dragged into the smoking caldera; no, they planned to go into the lava pit happily. They budgeted for the horror. They felt invincible and lucky, none of them boarded their ferry thinking once that it would be their final boat ride.
These were happy, excited and elated pleasure seekers. You could say they died checking off an item on their bucket list. What do people say when they do something magnanimous? “I can die now?” And how should those of us left to consider their demise react? With an “oh gosh, I’m soooo sorry?” For what? For an expensive vacation and a once in a lifetime dare?
They lived their dream. Who are we to mourn them?
Next year, I resolve to NOT take a selfie on a dangerously high ledge. No thanks. I’ll just keep self-portraiture to PhotoBooth on my laptop. You won’t read about me falling to my death from some tower bridge or limestone plateau trying to post to Instagram. My posts will remain focused on things level the ground such as my garden and silly puppy. Or plates of food on a level table in a restaurant.
Nor will I take a selfie next to a dangerous wild animal like the guy, Prahbu Bhatara, who, on his way home from a wedding in Odisha, India, spots a bear. Despite protests and warnings from his friends, he thinks that standing next to the beast for a selfie is the absolute best idea he’s had in years. And it was – for the hungry bear that mauled him.
Next year, I resolve to try really hard NOT to ingest cyanide. As obvious as this sounds, people regularly eat the infamous fugu sashimi, the blowfish, one of which contains enough cyanide to kill 30 adults. You’d think this would stop people from eating the dastardly delicacy, but no, they eat it all the time. And they die. Not for me, thanks. I’ll stick to the California roll.
Next year, I resolve not to attempt to break the land-speed record by racing a jet-fueled car across the desert floor. TV personality Jessi Combs had no such resolution on Aug. 27 of this year. Nope, she happily strapped herself into a rocket on wheels to beat her 398 mph best. She’s dead now.
In 2020, I resolve not to discuss politics with those of opposite political beliefs or affiliations. It is simply not worth the effort. The days of witty and engaging repartee over differences in political philosophy and points of view are long gone. Everyone is too sensitive, you can’t make any kind of joke. So next year, I’m only going to talk government as it happens on The Crown on Netflix.
I resolve to use less soap in the washing machine. I still haven’t wrapped my head around the idea that less of certain kinds of detergent is more efficient. I come from the sulfate generation where cleanliness means suds and slimy soap film that takes multiple rinses to wash off. That’s how I learned what clean was. But I am wrong, I admit it. It’s just been hard for me to use the one scoop instead of the several I’ve been adding to the wash. I will try harder.
I resolve to socialize more. I’ve spent too many years being a homebody, but have recently made new friends at my new school with fine fellows with whom I would like to socialize outside of the school campus. It will do me more good than harm to head out for a martini and some laughs.
Finally, I resolve to be more kind to those who do not share my presidential vote. This should be quite easy as they un-friended and blocked me last year. But I can always be nice.