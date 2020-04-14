The question of how to deal with COVID-19 has become a huge guessing game, both in terms of medical response and regenerating the economy.
We’re learning new things about the virus every day and we’re adapting, but this is going to be a marathon to control it. Patience must replace frustration. We live in a world that craves instant gratification, and we’re up against a foe that doesn’t care what we want. It just hungers for its next host.
1. Social distancing is working
The majority of Guam’s residents have gotten the message to protect themselves and others by keeping proper distance. We hate being away from family and friends, but we know it’s the most effective thing we can do to battle the virus.
While we may see some tough days ahead when the numbers of new cases and fatalities rise, there seems to be ample proof that the rates for both have slowed.
2. Problem – not knowing who is infected
Even with all the precautions people are taking, there are no doubt people moving freely among us who are infected with the virus and don’t know they have it. People who look to be the picture of good health could be infecting others wherever they go.
They have no symptoms and some will never experience them, though they can easily pass the virus to others. Those others could be your family and friends.
3. Public safety vs. personal rights
Some people characterize the lockdown as government oppression, that elected leaders are intentionally stomping on the U.S. Constitution and personal freedoms. I would suggest the words of Oliver Wendell Holmes, a Supreme Court justice from 1902 to 1932, would contradict that. He said: “My right to swing my fists ends at your nose.”
Translated for our purposes, if the actions of a person endanger the health and well-being of another, that’s a problem.
The catch here, of course, is that the virus doesn’t carry the ID of the person who passed it. People without symptoms will never know they have infected others. Dr. Sanjay Gupta of CNN said the best way to approach this is to assume you have the virus and act accordingly.
Nobody’s trying to turn Guam into a dictatorship, so let’s lose that narrative. Politics must take a backseat. This is about saving lives.
4. Do we understand 'recovery'?
When are people fully recovered? In South Korea, there is news that a growing number of people who had the virus and were counted as having recovered have now again tested positive. What they don’t know is whether this is an actual re-infection, or whether they weren’t yet completely recovered when tested.
This is important as scientists are banking on infected people who recover to develop at least a certain level of immunity to re-infection. When enough people have such immunity, the virus will have fewer targets and will come under greater control.
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a medical researcher in the area of the immune system, released a video series early in this crisis (search on YouTube), stating this coronavirus requires 35-38 days to completely run its course. Even when symptoms are gone, the patient continues to “shed” the virus and can infect others.
GovGuam officials need to take great care in describing people as recovered. Some scientists have concluded that those infected should remain quarantined for up to three weeks once symptoms have subsided.
5. Our leaders need to be good followers
Guam’s elected leaders should connect with key people in places like Taiwan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and certain areas in the U.S. that are finding success. Let’s model the strategies and tactics which have worked for them.
6. 'Slow' may be the fastest way to go
Everybody wants to restart the economy, nobody more than me. However, if that happens too soon and we see a big spike in new infections, we’ll not only lose more lives but we’ll significantly extend the time we live in lockdown status.
Now is the time to err on the side of caution. Leaders need to be smart and compassionate. We all must be diligent in what we do.
Make a difference. Stay focused. That’s how we win.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com