The subjects that follow have been covered in this column before but definitely need repeating again and again until resolved.
Guam is in dire need of an elected police commission and commissioner.
Because of the continued degradation of society, it is obvious that it has also resulted in the corresponding degradation of the police, prosecution, court and prison systems, coupled with the proliferation of drugs that is destroying our once tranquil island way of life.
Much like we have decided upon having a combined commission on utilities, we need to follow the same general path and process for policing on Guam.
Gone are the days when the chief of police should be an administrative appointee, a person who operates according to the whims and wishes of the governor.
Much like many, many jurisdictions across the U.S. mainland have elected sheriffs, we need an elected police commission and commissioner who aren’t politically beholden to anyone other than the community who elected them to serve.
We need a good solid management-savvy commissioner who will efficiently operate the department based only on the real, verifiable needs of the department and community.
Additionally, we need a full 350–to-400-member policing force to adequately cover the island on a 24-hour and 7-day-per-week basis.
Presently, we are burning out the current limited number of officers, and throwing money at the problem is not the solution.
Current elected officials – administrative and legislative – have truly missed the boat by not properly dealing with this very real and critical situation.
This and so many other critical needs languish while elected officials spend precious time working on far less important items or playing political games to work on getting reelected.
Additionally, a stop has to be put to the current system of allowing cases to fall beyond the statute of limitations that, in turn, results in investigators dropping those cases and moving on to active ones.
We also need a proper, currently updated system for tracking repeat offenders, thereby nipping the career criminals in the bud before they can get involved in more community damage, loss of life and greater disintegration of the family unit.
Our island has to elect an attorney general who will get serious about crime and not allow the criminals to become multiple-repeat offenders.
Rather, they should diligently work on ensuring criminals are placed behind bars so they can spend their days contemplating their navels as opposed to ruining other lives.
We also need a court system that will not turn repeat offenders loose on the honest and peace-loving residents of our island, but rather keep them firmly incarcerated.
That, in turn, requires a well-managed and proper prison system that is of adequate size and condition to handle the current, and any future, criminal load.
When the dust settles, the current proliferation of criminals and their friends will get the message that crime does not pay.
Also required is an improved drug rehabilitation system to assist those who have fallen into the drug habit, that, in turn, nearly always drives them into the behaviors mentioned earlier.
But what is of even greater need, even more than anything else, is the election of true, real servant-leadership that cares about our island, her people and the longer term well-being of our children who represent our future.
People who see elected public service as just that, and not a fulfillment of lifetime employment.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.