Last week, I listed six prime factors that result in the loss of talent and how to approach them. If you’d like to read that column before continuing here, you can see it at https://bit.ly/workerquits.
“Too busy” is not an excuse
A business owner once told me his best worker received a job offer, and he wanted to know how to avoid losing them. I asked about the relationship, and he said it was “okay,” but he wished he’d have done more. He said he was always snowed under by work and just didn’t have the time.
Many senior leaders wait until they lose a key person before they start planting seeds to prevent it from happening.
The alarming truth
Burglar alarm salespeople will tell you they usually get calls from prospects right after they, a family member, or friend have had their home broken into.
You’ve heard the saying, “When is the best time to plant a tree? The answer is 20 years ago. When’s the next best time? Right now.”
Don’t wait until a highly important member of your team walks away, before you start setting up barriers.
Good people are noticed by others
If you have talented workers, it’s likely that your direct competitors, customers, vendors, and anybody looking to hire a winner may have their eyes on them. Offers will eventually come.
Over time, my company lost a couple of excellent workers to large organizations because we couldn’t match up to their financial advantages and growth potential. That said, we retained others and also picked up a couple who had tired of the large corporate environment, and were looking for decent pay in a smaller and friendlier atmosphere.
Our approach was personal, and workers told us they felt it. More and more, I’m finding that companies that are intentional about developing strong relationships with employees, are winning the talent game.
If we’ve learned from events of the past year, there are workers who will sacrifice a certain level of salary and benefits to escape a difficult boss and unfriendly workplace.
What can you do?
Here’s where we deal with the “long game” I referred to in the headline of this column. Done well, you develop a culture where everybody on your payroll thinks you think they are special and play a role in your success.
Start with the money
First, paying people at or somewhat above the market rate for their position forces other employers to go higher, and will eliminate some of them. To go a step further, imagine circumstances where you have to compete on salary and decide how much more you’re willing to pay each of your top people. When that strategy is in place, the stress of the moment won’t push you into panic mode.
Alfie Kohn, for two decades a leader in the field of human behavior, has said: “Pay people well, and fairly, then do everything possible to help them forget about the money.”
That means build relationships
A great relationship between worker and manager gives you a huge advantage. Again, this will force the competitor to increase their offer. Most managers need training on how to do this, and be consistent.
The next point is about the future and commitment, and you must understand that each generation defines this differently. Showing people a personalized path to progress cuts across generations. Sit down with the worker at least once per year to examine goals and the desire for growth.
If you put it all together — market salary (or slightly above), a great relationship with their manager, and a glimpse into the future — it will be much harder for anyone to steal your talent.
Be honest with yourself
Look around your workplace today and consider your best people. What kind of offer would it take for them to leave you? Can you make it more expensive for other employers to try?
Retention is hard, and it’s likely to get harder. However, with a good plan, and persistence, you can win. Let me know if I can help.
Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.