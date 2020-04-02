The other night I was working at home and the power went out. The first thing my wife asked me was, had I paid the power bill? About 20 years ago, I was off island on a work trip for two weeks and missed paying the power and water bills. Both were cut off. Our daughter was about 2 at the time. It was a real hassle to get the utilities reconnected. Luckily, disconnections are suspended until the end of the month due to the pandemic.
Looking ahead, 20 years from now, we will likely stop the practice of shaking hands or giving social kisses. Also, children might interact with senior elders differently with much less contact. On the other hand, we might have a universal flu vaccine by this time that would lessen these concerns.
More and more, it looks like China hid the actual number of infected and the actual number of deaths related to the coronavirus. United Kingdom officials raised concerns this past week that China may have understated its statistics by 15 to 40 times the actual numbers. China reported 81,500 COVID-19 cases and 3,300 deaths. If these concerns are true, China might have actually had 1.2 million to 3.2 million infected and about 50,000 to 132,000 deaths. To date, the U.S. numbers are about 165,000 and about 3,200 deaths. These U.S. numbers will continue to rise. Yet, the China numbers are smaller and they appear to have stopped reporting new cases and deaths. This is not a healthy approach to dealing with flu epidemics. This likely made this a true pandemic.
One interesting development was reported in The Wall Street Journal this past week. It was claimed that China's “One Belt, One Road” policy likely led to the outbreaks in Italy and Iran. A lot of folks early on wondered why Italy and Iran were hit so hard, so early by this pandemic. The reason appears to be the OBOR foreign investment policy which supported China projects in both countries. Italy was the only EU country to participate and has more than 200,000 mainland Chinese workers living there. Many returned to Italy following the Chinese New Year and the virus then spread. Italy has the oldest population of elders in Europe and this virus ravaged that demographic.
As I said earlier, take all the government advisories seriously and stay home if possible. But I think in the future, we will have to modify how we approach coronavirus measures. Residents under 44 get infected as much as those who are 45. But the effects of this virus really impact the older group much more. This might mean that we need to socially separate and have systems to support this separation in the meantime. Several stores have “senior hours” and that is a great policy. I think we need to rethink our short- and mid-term approaches. But this will take more time and discussion.