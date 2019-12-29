As we anticipate the advent of 2020, many of us are caught up in the hustle and bustle of shopping, parties, cooking and baking, novenas and religious rituals or other time-consuming and obligatory seasonal activities. There isn’t much time or energy left for thinking and reflection. Yet for Christians, the Holy Season of Advent calls us to contemplate and prepare for the coming of Christ. Children are encouraged to be good in anticipation of Santa’s visit. Hallmark movies and Christmas stories are filled with hope, goodwill and romance. Families jump through geographic and financial hurdles to get together during this time of year. Then, on New Year’s Eve, there is a media frenzy to examine resolutions ignored, defied or achieved. As the countdown begins, best friends, couples and family members share new resolves.
There is so much going on in the world, the country, in politics, in worship communities and on our island to fuel depression and a sense of futility or hopelessness. Shootings, arrests, abusive behavior, deception, cruelty, bullying and the political tugs of war monopolize the airwaves. Everywhere I turn, it seems that someone I know has either died or is suffering from a debilitating disease. We make plans, only to find out that they fall apart. We take someone’s word as truth, only to discover that a hidden agenda can cause a crisis of confidence. We rely on someone, only to confront the painful reality that we’ve been betrayed. This whittles away at our peace of mind. After watching the evening news, I want to turn on the air-con, snuggle under the covers and plug my ears. That only works for a short while, though. We cannot escape reality for too long without paying a heavy price. But we can beat the doldrums in part by taking stock of what we have done that yields positive outcomes and what we need to do more of for those whom we love.
This takes courage. It requires that we be thoughtful and reflect on a purpose-driven life. It means that we have to seek answers to questions that we would rather ignore or sweep under the rug. As I reflect on seven decades, I am less inclined to make typical New Year's resolutions. My thoughts go to what keeps me up at night, what brings me joy and a tremendous sense of belonging and wellbeing, what makes me smile or laugh, what gives me personal and professional satisfaction and a feeling of having contributed something valuable. I have discovered that this period between calendar years provides a great opportunity to think about the values that propel us, the joy that energizes us, the commitment that drives us, and most especially about people whom we love and who love us.
Let’s resolve to be vigilant, principle-centered and purpose-driven. Be aware that we can hurt or help someone by the way they see their worth in our eyes, in our words and assumptions, and in our deeds. There are many wounds in our community that need healing. We can be an integral part of the healing process. We can be the sugar that helps make the medicine go down.
As Janel McCrae in her work, Faith and Healthcare, notes: “A person’s spirituality or psycho-spiritual needs can be a source of support, inspiration, hope and recovery. ... Similarly, prayer, meditation and mindfulness can be beneficial to mental and physical health, bringing peace and a sense of wellbeing. These practices are linked to extended life expectancy, lower blood pressure, reduced cholesterol and reduced pain.”
Let us remember that, as Sammy so often says when talking to children, “God does not make junk.” None of us are mistakes. We are exactly the way He created us to be. If we are good enough for God, we can certainly be good enough for ourselves and for each other. Happy New Year!