According to federal law, the Guam Legislature can call a Guam constitutional convention. There is no structure, format or timeline attached to this political opportunity. The Guam Legislature seems bogged down with petty concerns. It seems too busy to do a first-order task like a constitution. Perhaps the people of Guam should lobby the U.S. Congress to task the Guam Supreme Court with shepherding the process. If Congress makes this adjustment, a timeline should also be made.
In my opinion, we could likely approve the original document at our next election. If we delay the implementation on a timeline we could call an amending convention to bring the document current. As I say above, this is a first-order political move for Guam. It would show the federal government and the international community that Guam is maturing politically. Just to be clear, "first order" in this context does not relate to Star Wars.
The draft constitution is available on Guampedia and it is clearly written for the most part. One key thing that needs to be corrected is the amendment clause. In order to amend this constitution, two thirds of registered voters would need to approve it. It is difficult to get two thirds of voters to turn out at all, much less get two thirds of all registered voters to agree on anything. It is likely that this could be corrected by statute. The legislature could likely define registered voters as persons voting in a given election.
The first article of the draft constitution covers pretty basic principles of government. The second article contains a bill of rights with 18 sections. At Section 9 of this draft, slavery is totally banned on Guam. The 13th Amendment and the Guam Organic Act allows slavery as a form of punishment. This is a good example of how a constitution can provide added protections to people in a jurisdiction. At Section 13, capital punishment is prohibited. While I don’t agree with this point, there are always parts of a constitution we don’t agree with. For example, in my opinion, the guy who murdered Timicca Nauta should have gotten the death penalty.
The third article deals with the Guam Legislature. This section has a number of areas that might need to be amended. For example, the legislature has 21 members and would be elected on a split at-large and district system. For every at-large member, two members would be elected from districts. Section 4 of this article addresses districting. In general, I have questions on how the “one man, one vote” principle would apply to this section. Under this principle, districts are to be relatively equal in population. If we had 21 senators, seven would be at large and we would have 14 districts with about 12,000 people each. Under Section 5, a commission was tasked with setting legislative pay. Next week, I will cover other articles in the Guam draft constitution.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.