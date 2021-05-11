Workplace rules come in two flavors. The ones that are written and those that are unwritten. It’s often the latter that cause us the most trouble and pain, simply because we’re not aware they exist.
A quick summary of usually common unwritten rules:
1) Don’t play loud music that anyone else can hear. 2) Don’t bring in smelly food and certainly don’t cook it. 3) Don’t leave a mess in the kitchen. 4) Don’t steal food from the employee refrigerator.
But I’ve seen those in writing
I read an informal survey of human resources managers a few years ago, where better than half of the respondents reported they had been forced to write rules into their employee handbook, which had always been unwritten. Most of it had to do with issues relating to food, personal hygiene and use of smartphones.
Another unwritten workplace rule has been to avoid talking about politics or religion. Given recent decisions at mainland tech firms Basecamp and Coinbase to ban political conversations – and the massive outcry from mainstream media and social media – that topic will likely now move into the “written” category for many organizations.
Rules differ from place to place
It’s important to understand that unwritten rules and the degree they are in force – and are enforced – vary from organization to organization, sometimes from department to department. It’s a learning process, and experience is usually your teacher.
Bark loud and long
When it comes to allocating resources, many companies seem to operate on the principle that whoever screams loudest and longest, gets the most. When budgets and resources are limited, very often the people who relentlessly pitch management are the ones who get what they want, while others wonder, “Hey, how about us?”
It’s important to understand how that process really works, before you follow all procedures and still come up empty-handed.
Connection often beats fairness
Who decides how to parcel out resources? Who decides who gets access to opportunities? Who makes the final decision? Who has a longer and maybe a stronger relationship with that decision-maker than you have? Wouldn’t you want to know the answers to these questions?
In what some see as a perfect world, everybody gets what they need, when they need it. No second-place finishers to be found, just winners.
If you don’t live there, you may find it beneficial to learn how things really work with your employer. Two words: Relationships count.
Identify the 'connectors'
A workplace connector is someone who has made the effort to establish a network within the organization, possibly leading into every department. Often, they have built relationships with people who can cut through bureaucratic roadblocks and get things done.
I’m not advocating that you ignore or abuse any policies or procedures. I am suggesting that you get to know people who can help you in a legitimate way.
Will I 'owe them one?'
This is more than unwritten. It’s usually also unspoken. I’ve never had anyone whisper to me, “Maybe someday I’ll call upon you to do a good service for me,” like in a Godfather movie.
Some people will do you a favor because they are generally helpful, or they like you. Maybe they will eventually seek your assistance when they need it, but nobody has ever asked me for anything that could be considered out of bounds. If they do, you can always decline.
The reality about office politics
A friend told me a story of one of his early jobs, saying when he was hired the boss mentioned to just do his best and ignore the office politics and gossip. The next day, the HR manager told him he’d likely do better if he monitored the gossip, just to know what was really going on.
Needless to say, he was pretty confused. As it turned out, the company leadership did a poor job of communicating with workers, and the HR manager was right. Because of their indifference, the gossip channel had become the unofficial information source for the company.
Unwritten rules are real. You’ll find them wherever you work. Understanding them usually makes for a smoother and happier experience.
