In the near future, the Compacts of Free Association between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia will be reviewed and updated. In my opinion, a key part of the conversation should address the near total failure of the concept of free association in our region. The overall lack of thought and design given to the concept of political free association in general is a key part of the problem.
In retrospect, it is likely the FSM would have been far better off asking the USA for U.S. citizenship and an Organic Act, rather than the free association status it currently has. This would have greatly increased the FSM's opportunities and made them a more equal partner in the region overall.
The problem with free association is that the status is unstable and not well defined. Also, as a territory, the FSM could likely ask for much more direct support for its citizens from the U.S. federal government. For example, there are a wide range of federal programs in health care, social services and education that could be developed if the FSM were a U.S. territory. Right now, there is very little that the free association status does for the FSM.
Along similar lines, Guam should put commonwealth back on the table as an intermediate status. I believe the previous document should be dusted off and reapproved by the voters at the next election. But we should also allow our leaders to bargain various points with the federal government. Because we didn’t have a bargaining or conference-type function in the original commonwealth, we essentially told the federal government to take it or leave it. Of course they left it on the table. And Guam gave up and never tried again. A commonwealth wouldn’t really change our political status, but it would empower Guam at the local level.
The same goes for the Guam Constitution. It has been approved by the Congress. I believe all the people of Guam have to do is place it on the ballot for approval at our next election, including a 10-year incorporation process. That is, accept the Guam Constitution, but don’t implement various portions until they have been adjusted.
By the end of a 10-year time frame, this process should be done.
I always ask the same question. Why doesn’t our government take on these big-ticket political moves? Part of the riddle may be, “Who gets the credit?” In general, any local leaders who can navigate these processes will be political legends. Where are the Carlos Taitanos or Angel Santoses today? Where are the people who had a commonwealth or constitution vision? Why do we quibble so much on these items rather than move forward with them?
In general, we need more long-range vision as a community. And we need to expect our leaders to have vision and not be afraid to take on difficult issues. Maybe if the FSM were to become a U.S. territory, they would rush past us and get a commonwealth status also.