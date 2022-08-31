Theodore Roosevelt once said, “Rhetoric is a poor substitute for action. … If we are really to be great, we must not merely talk; we must act big.”
I’ve been thinking of this quote more often as we approach the twilight of the 36th Guam Legislature.
No common good without common ground
Every election year, the general public is treated to an excess of rhetoric. Candidates from competing parties will tell you everything wrong with the other side. Some make you believe that they alone have a monopoly on truth — that their way of seeing the world is the only way.
But while the uncompromising mindset sounds good on the campaign trail, it won’t get you results once in office. That’s because pursuing the common good is not possible without compromise.
As a four-term senator, I’m grateful for the work I’ve been able to accomplish with members on both sides of the aisle. From paying Guam’s nurses to protecting victims of violence to fair chance employment — there are several issues on which my colleagues have been able to put party aside and get behind.
But I also feel a growing divide within the legislative body. Whether it’s due to the polarizing effect of social media, the negative narrowcasting of our news outlets, or an ideological extremism that rewards party loyalty above all else, legislating these days can feel like a zero-sum contest. To make matters worse, the once civil discourse in our hallowed halls is now often marked by name-calling, character attacks, and irrational animosity toward competing views.
This behavior has severe consequences on the legitimacy of the legislature. In a 2016 nationwide survey, 79% of respondents stated that they believe incivility in government is preventing action on important issues, 76% said that incivility makes it difficult to discuss controversial issues, and 64% stopped paying attention to political conversations and debates all together (Weber Shandwick & KRC Research, Civility in America). In short, uncivil rhetoric is not only ineffective, it also reduces trust in both public institutions and those who serve in them.
Back to bipartisanship
So how do we counteract this culture of legislative dysfunction? The answer involves a return to decency. Building respectful connections and restoring decorum to governmental deliberations.
Bipartisanship doesn’t mean that members should or will always be on the same page, but they must be able to disagree without discord.
What’s more, a recent study from the Institute for Policy Research underlines a clear link between bipartisanship and legislative effectiveness: Representatives and senators who had bills co-signed by members of the opposite party were shown to be more successful at advancing their bills through the legislative process (Northwestern University, 2021).
Trust but verify
Roosevelt’s proverb is a reminder that public servants are defined by what we do — not by what we say. To be clear, I don’t believe Roosevelt meant rhetoric is unimportant. Rhetoric can be useful in persuasive conversation, a source of sound bites in legislative oratory, and is a necessary tradition in deliberative politics. But it loses credibility when it’s not backed by results.
Remember that the next time a returning candidate asks for your vote and look up their record.
Anyone can spew rhetoric, but it takes real leaders to mold consensus and solve our problems. That’s what we’re elected to do. That’s what we’ll be defined by.
Otherwise, our service will be characterized by little more than empty words and shallow politics — a poor substitute for action.
Mary Camacho Torres is a four-term senator in the Guam Legislature. Her previous positions in public service include deputy general manager at the Guam Visitors Bureau, executive manager for the Guam International Airport Authority, and general manager at the Port Authority of Guam. Throughout her legislative career, Mary has worked to improve voter access, expand protections for victims of violence, and build up Guam’s health care providers and small business community.