As permit czar answering to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, it is my duty to (1) clear backed-up business licensing and construction permit applications for home builders and investors, (2) make our government’s business licensure and construction permit-approval processes more efficient, and (3) suggest ways these improving systems can better serve the policy imperatives of the governor’s office.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the administration’s most critical priorities has been getting homeless folks off the streets, out of dangerous derelict buildings, and into uplifting social programs and temporary public shelters.
For these reasons and more, the governor is working closely with the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs chaired by Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, plus the Office of Homeless Assistance and Poverty Prevention, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, Guam Housing Corporation, the Mayors Council, and real estate brokers to acquire and operate a federally compliant shelter for the under-housed.
The administration’s urgent housing prerogatives serve two primary purposes: (A) containing the spread of the novel coronavirus, and (B) following through on Gov. Leon Guerrero’s promise to “build a new Guam that is fair, prosperous, safe, and compassionate, in which every citizen may participate and benefit.”
Securing emergency government shelters is the first step toward achieving more dynamic permanent housing solutions for those who currently lack the resources to rent, build or buy a home.
Likewise, Gov. Leon Guerrero fully acknowledges the fact that our government has been breaking the law on a housing mandate that has gone mostly unmet for nearly three decades now. Naturally, she wants it resolved ASAP. So, in service to her and especially the landless she serves, I’m urging administrative justice on this long-neglected obligation.
The Chamorro Land Trust has more than enough real property for thousands of landless CHamorus who are both qualified and long overdue to receive homebuilding parcels on lawfully guaranteed 99-year leases, but who’ve been waiting for nearly 26 years to receive their government-sanctioned plots after applying as far back as 1995.
Yet almost all this land is raw and must be graded and entitled to make way for roads, utilities and construction. So, the landless need land and the land needs to be cleared.
Fortunately, there’s a simple, cost-effective way to kill both birds with one stone. And it doesn’t require much more effort than approval and limited commercial lease signatures from the Chmorro Land Trust Commission, along with collection and bookkeeping on the part of its administrative staff.
The CLTC should permit the crushing, marketing and sale of rock outcroppings on CLT lands by private contractors. These natural rock formations inhibit development in their present state, but they are as good as gold when they are broken up and sold as aggregate for the manufacturing of cement. This is not a new idea, but despite attempts at coming to terms with any prospective miner, the concept has never materialized for the CLT.
Guam requires approximately 1.5 million cubic yards of limestone aggregate annually to meet military, GovGuam and private construction demands. Currently, this aggregate is taken from various private properties, generally in northeastern Guam, which are mass graded for future development, usually subdivisions. All such mass grading is appropriately permitted.
History shows that subsequent development of those mass graded properties may or may not ever occur. So, the primary objective of that mass grading is the excavation of limestone aggregate.
In-place – not yet excavated – aggregate yields between $0.50 and $1.50 per cubic yard, depending on its quality and location.
Whatever the eventual use of these graded lands, the mining activity is a win-win-win: the property is transformed into a developable state, the property owner earns revenue, and the contractor gets limestone aggregate for making concrete and asphalt.
Furthermore, this graded land is ripe for the development of much-needed affordable housing solutions in a community where, according to Cornerstone Valuation, a new standalone home costs $375,000, thereby pricing too many middle-class residents out of the housing market, to say nothing of low-income earners, the landless, and the under-sheltered.
Indeed, much of this mass grading/limestone aggregate mining could occur on CLT properties, where the same win-win-win scenario would occur. CLT would earn revenues while transforming those properties into developable landforms.
Gov. Leon Guerrero knows that homelessness has been a neglected emergency for decades and that Chamorro Land Trust parcel applicants have literally died waiting in line for property justice. As public servants, we need to be doing all we can to rush viable affordable-housing development solutions while we recover from the economic devastation of the pandemic and “build a new Guam that is fair, prosperous, safe, and compassionate” for all.
Carl TC Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council, permit czar, and president & CEO of Guam Visitors Bureau. Your comments and questions are welcome at communityrelations@visitguam.org.