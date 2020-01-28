Today, 35 rules for the workplace. Do these things and your success is guaranteed. See how many you already line up with.
Basic respect for others:
1. Don’t cook smelly food in the kitchen or break room.
2. Don’t wear too much fragrance.
3. Don’t play your personal music so loud it bothers others.
4. Never shake anyone’s hand sitting down. When shaking hands, grip firmly and look them in the eye.
5. Never turn down a breath mint. Just because.
Reveal your character
6. Be polite to everyone. Nobody is beneath you, regardless of your title.
7. Encourage others, especially those who lack confidence or are timid. Encouragement is a gift. Give freely.
8. When entrusted with a secret, keep it.
9. Every chance you get, find ways to honor veterans. You get to do your work because they did their work. In particular, talk with the older ones. Listen to their stories.
10. If you’re a manager let your team get the credit and bask in the limelight of success. When things go wrong, push them aside and stand alone to take the criticism. It’s a lesson they’ll never forget and they’ll love you for it.
11. Stand up against workplace bullies, protecting all those who get bullied.
12. Support your fellow workers and be genuinely happy for their successes.
13. Never talk behind anyone’s back, unless it’s to praise them.
Drive and work ethic
14. Give your work everything you’ve got.
15. Refuse to be ordinary. Find ways to excel, even in small ways.
16. Become a problem solver. You'll never regret it.
17. Correcting work over and over in the pursuit pf perfection is a losing game.
18. Hold your leaders to a high standard, and hold yourself to a higher one.
19. Treat company time like you’re writing the checks and it’s your money.
Continuous growth
20. Write the story of the rest of your career, starting from right now.
21. Put your goals in writing and update them constantly.
22. Be a lifelong learner. Read books and take courses, even if you have to dip into your own pocket to pay for them. It’s your life and career, and worth investing in.
23. Recruit a top-notch mentor.
24. When networking, make sure to greet and talk with the most successful people in the room. If you don’t know who they are, ask the organizer.
Working with your boss
25. Every time you’re called into your manager’s office bring a pen and notepad. Show them you think they’re going to say something that’s worth writing down.
26. Have the boss’s back. Even if they say things you don’t like or have been tough on you, show them respect and honor their decisions. If there’s something you can’t support for specific reasons, ask for time to discuss the issue.
27. Give the boss a break. It probably wasn’t so long ago that he/she was sitting where you are, thinking things about their boss, just like you are now.
Things that make you different
28. Have the courage of your convictions. As the saying goes, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.”
29. Be like a duck. Remain calm on the surface and paddle like crazy underneath.
30. Before sitting down to a negotiation, know exactly what you want and what you’re willing to give up to get it.
31. Eat lunch with the new worker. After their first day or week, most people forget about them. You be the one who doesn’t.
32. After writing an angry email you should read it over carefully, then delete it or let it sit for a while and come back to it. Don’t put in any recipient address, ensuring it can’t be sent until you’re absolutely sure that’s what you want to do.
33. Be confident and humble at the same time. Some folks have to work at this.
34. Talk is cheap. In all things lead by example.
35. Do the right thing. Always.
Want to have some fun at work today? Get together with your coworkers and add to this list.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com