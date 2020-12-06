Mr. Carmine Legnini had an easy manner about him. He was very comfortable in his skin. He felt that students with fewest options to thrive, except through education, needed the best teachers. Mr. Legnini had been a captain in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He had an air of sophistication and grace about him. He did not consider it an insult to educate urban youth of color from book-poor homes. He would refer to us as “my boys.” Since we knew how much he cared, we began to care about how much he knew and wanted to teach us. He wanted us to learn how to think.
“Do you know why you guys are always swearing?” He asked. This was one of the most intriguing questions I heard as a student. Hands waved from side to side. This time, many shot up, more than the regulars. Classmates covered their mouths so that they wouldn’t blurt out answers before being called upon. He motioned to Tony who sat in the fourth row and seldom spoke.
“Because we are angry,” said Tony. We all concurred. We wished that we had been called upon to answer such an easy question.
“No, that’s not the reason,” countered Mr. Legnini.
“So, what’s the reason, Teach?” asked Marvin. “Yeah, what’s the reason?” came the demand from many voices. We pushed back at the notion that what was logical was not correct.
Mr. Legnini took advantage of that teaching moment. He had our attention. This encounter became a pivotal crossroad in my becoming a critical thinker. Distinguishing the popular default response from the thoughtful and profound weighed in the balance. He spoke, we listened.
“The reason why you guys are always swearing is because you keep running out of English.” He continued, “You don’t have enough words to explain why you are upset. You start swearing when you stop reasoning. The other person feels the power of your insults and a fight breaks out.” He made clear that putting someone in their place without cussing or saying something nasty about their mama was possible.
We challenged him to prove to us what he meant. He said we needed to learn subtlety when speaking. It’s amazing how effortlessly you can stop someone who is daring you to fight, by disarming him with words. He demonstrated addressing the aggressor with wit and humor. He paraphrased one of his heroes of World War II, Winston Churchill: “In the battle of wits, I will not fight with someone who is unarmed.”
We took note. Mr. Legnini was awesome in his delivery and precise in his meaning. We began to hunger for subtlety. He taught us how to defend ourselves without losing our teeth or hurting someone so bad that we would get in trouble with the cops. He explained that as our ninth grade English teacher, it was his job to motivate us to build a strong vocabulary and critical thinking skills to solve problems. I was listening.
The idea of swearing because we were angry, was the common-sense response. This is what sociologists call objective reality. What appears to be logical is not always correct. The deeper reason or subjective reality for using foul language is caused by a lack of vocabulary and the skill to exercise restraint in expressing anger or rage. We learned that running out of English was dangerous to our health. We needed a stronger vocabulary not just to pass exams but to survive and thrive in a hostile society.
Mr. Legnini felt our hunger for his knowledge and leadership. He took us to Broadway; then to Tarrytown, New York, where General Motors had an assembly plant for the new Chevy. He relished in universalizing our spirits. Little did I know then, he was preparing me for my next mentor and coach.
Two years later I met Ms. Mary Yamazaki. She introduced me to resiliency memoirs and the challenge of defining words in the context of my readings. My love for words inspired me to pursue public speaking as one way of persuading youth from book-poor homes to never run out of English.